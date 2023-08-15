At Conquest, it is always about staying ahead of the curve.
And that is what the company has achieved with its newly-released liquid fertiliser carts.
Launched at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, the carts are gaining interest with farmers.
Conquest chief executive officer Tim Wallis said the carts identified a gap in the market, with many farmers asking for a liquid fertiliser cart that didn't yet exist.
"We kept getting asked for them from the dealers and also from farmers," Mr Wallis said.
"They couldn't buy them and they're in demand - so we thought, why don't we make them?"
The Conquest liquid fertiliser cart is robustly designed to Australian standards and can be used as a tow-behind or tow-between by simply removing the dolly from the front.
It is sold with a freshwater tank and can be supplied with a pre-installed pumping system.
With three metre wheel tracking, it can be fitted with either tractor or high-flotation tyres.
The cart comes in 7000 litre, 10,000L, 12,500L, two 5000L or two 7000L configurations.
