Dempster line wins ewe hogget competition

August 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Elders, Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale-Powell (left), with winner in the Elders ewe hogget competition, James Dempster, PE & EJ Dempster, Mingenew.
The Elders flock ewe hogget competition at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo returned to the program after a one-year hiatus and attracted three quality entries from local commercial growers.

