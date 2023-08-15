Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kids activities galore at Yilgarn Agricultural Show

August 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Whip and The Flames, as seen on Australias Got Talent, will be holding a display and workshops during the day and conduct a performance at 7pm.
Walter Whip and The Flames, as seen on Australias Got Talent, will be holding a display and workshops during the day and conduct a performance at 7pm.

On Saturday, August 26, join in at the Yilgarn Agricultural Show, where the Southern Cross Oval will be a hive of activity and fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.