On Saturday, August 26, join in at the Yilgarn Agricultural Show, where the Southern Cross Oval will be a hive of activity and fun.
There will be free rides, games, bouncy castles, entertainment, stalls, farm machinery displays, small farm animals, fireworks and a climbing wall.
You will be able to try your luck at staying on the bucking bull and get your showbags.
In the pavilion, you will find many competition entries and the Yilgarn's finest wool on display.
The local school children will also proudly display their school work in the pavilion.
Walter Whip and The Flames, as seen on Australia's Got Talent, will be holding a display and workshops during the day and conduct a performance at 7pm.
Bootscooting Betty and her friends will be performing and roaming throughout the day.
Morgan Scarfe the Magician and his award-winning Ricochet Circus will entertain you with his fantastic performances.
He will also hold workshops for the kids through the day.
The Yilgarn Agricultural Society always has the goal of bringing the local community together in holding its show.
It aims to get farmers off the land and bring their families in, to chat with friends and family, to connect everyone together for one day and create continued memories for the families for years to come.
The society strongly feels that it is very important to try to keep the long-standing Yilgarn Agricultural Show going for all.
Another objective is to get the message across about men's mental health in the region.
Mental health is a big issue in the farming and mining industries, and the Regional Men's Mental Health Pit will be onsite.
The society is also trying to bring awareness by holding its Men's Mental Health Tug of War.
The competition is fierce between the winners last year - Mineral Resources, Barto Gold, Southern Cross Fire Brigade, Red Dog Mining & Civil.
Gary Kenward, of local business Yilgarn Agencies, is the MC for this hotly contested tug of war.
The community and visitors have a great laugh watching on, while getting across a very important issue.
Gates for the Yilgarn Agricultural Show open at 9am.
Entry is $15 for adults, children under 13-years-old are free and it is $5 for pensioners.
People are welcome to camp or caravan at the grounds overnight.
There is a parade at 10.30am and fireworks at 7.30pm.
The awesome Sophie Jane Duo will perform from 5pm and Sophie Jane Band will go into the night, so you can get your dance moves on.
The Yilgarn Agricultural Society thanked its major sponsors - Mineral Resources, the Shire of Yilgarn, Thiess, Seismic Drilling, Ramelius Resources, Thomson Drilling, Merredin Farms, WA Salt and MGM Bulk.
It said it was very grateful to these companies and the local shire council for their generous support of the Yilgarn community.
