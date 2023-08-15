Farm Weekly
Home/News
Opinion

WA Opposition Leader Shane Love weighs in on heritage laws backflip

By Shane Love, Moore Mla the Nationals Wa and Wa Opposition Leader
August 15 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals WA MLA Shane Love (centre) and other opposition MPs and farm lobby groups united to receive a petition at the steps of Parliament House.
The Nationals WA MLA Shane Love (centre) and other opposition MPs and farm lobby groups united to receive a petition at the steps of Parliament House.

As the old saying goes, you shouldn't poke the bear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.