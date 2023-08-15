It is a tale of two seasons, with soil types and rainfall varying drastically across WA.
The conversation about harvest is mixed, with some people optimistic that the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia's (GIWA) estimate of an 18 million tonne harvest will eventuate, while others are predicting volumes sub-15mt.
The northern inland parts are not looking anywhere near as promising as areas further south.
The north is looking patchy and dry, with many farmers anxiously waiting for the next rain.
Last week, a Perenjori farmer was looking at the paddocks of canola next to the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo grounds and commented they looked a lot better than the ones back at her farm.
Farmers at the event agreed their crops were looking about four weeks behind where they should be for the season, and rain in the coming weeks would be critical to keep things ticking along.
New Norcia farmer Lisa Sinclair said the season was "hand to mouth" at the moment, and the farm was only just getting enough rain to stay alive.
The sentiment has been echoed by many farmers in the area.
The most common description of the season in the northern parts of the State has been "on knife's edge".
Ms Sinclair was still hopeful the season could be average and said she wasn't complaining about rainfall just yet.
Her biggest concern was the levels of the dams for those running sheep.
"The dams have been our worry with a lot of sheep, as with limited rain there hasn't been any run off," Ms Sinclair said.
CSBP regional sales manager north Jason Ralston said the Geraldton zone was incredibly variable.
Some areas, especially close to the coast, were looking close to average while those on the northern eastern fringes were struggling the most.Mr Ralston estimated the area had received between 60 millimetres to 200mm for the year - far below the yearly average.
Summit Fertilizers area manager North Midlands Juliet McDonald said the Geraldton zone coast was looking "beautiful" with limited leaching events and high nutrient efficiency.
"Everything is looking just magic," Ms McDonald said.
"But as we go incrementally inland, we just get worse and worse."
Perenjori, for example, hasn't received more than 100 millimetres for the year and it is showing in the crops.
With hot weather expected and no sign of rainfall on the radar for the northern regions, the season has been described as "downhill".
"There are lupins that are two inches high, and they won't be harvested," Ms McDonald said.
Some canola establishment is struggling, as early rainfall sparked germination but it has been dry since.
This has made it more difficult for weed control, while patchy canola at different stages has made application decisions harder.
The focus was on keeping farm programs as tight as possible by making the best financial decisions possible.
With many farmers working with a surplus after two large harvests, Ms McDonald said businesses were holding tight on expenditure.
She said the Geraldton zone farmers were incredibly good at keeping up with their soil nutrition, and levels were looking healthy after two large harvests.
"They know they've had a big couple of years and it would be a struggle to keep up with it," Ms McDonald said.
"They wanted to put more phosphorus on upfront, the levels are pretty good, but they like to keep them up there."
Ms McDonald said she recommended to some clients to put on 30-40 kilograms of phosphorus this season, but they said they wouldn't do anything less than 60kg.
"They're always keeping the nutrition up so that when it does rain, the nutrients are there - you just add the water," she said.
"That's the missing link this year."
Mr Ralston said he hadn't seen the area this varied in a long time.
The past few years most growers had similar application rates, but this year there has been a real divergence in strategy.
"Some guys have put on nearly as much as they did last year, coming off the past two good years, but then others have cut down," he said.
Mr Ralston said there has been a rundown of nutrients after two large harvests, primarily in nitrogen and potassium.
Generally speaking, he said a small increase was needed in phosphates, but nitrogen and potassium were the focus.
Mr Ralston expected a greater emphasis on plant testing and soil testing this year and next year.
With tightening budgets, Mr Ralston believes soil testing will help growers apply the right nutrients to get the most effectiveness.
The two were split on what the rest of the season will bring.
Ms McDonald remained optimistic that the season could turn around at any moment, as she had seen it happen before.
"We've seen the north get rain and canola germinate in August and it still gets harvested," she said.
"Someone said to me the other day, don't ever write it off - if we get a 20 or 25mm event, it could turn the whole season around."
She didn't believe the GIWA predictions were outlandish, as the south was still looking good, as was the coast.
It was only inland that she thought may fall a little short of the predictions.
Mr Ralston predicted the Geraldton zone harvest won't be "anywhere near" the last season, and would be towards the lower end of the scale.
"Last year there were a lot of 4-5t/ha crops around but this year it'll be more like 1.5-3t/ha," he said.
Mr Ralston said the Kwinana and Geraldton zones picked up big volumes in the eastern areas and they could fluctuate from 3-4t/ha but this year they were going to be at the lower end of that.
He said he didn't put too much weight on the dismal Bureau of Meteorology forecast.
The past few years were forecasted dry and they were far from it.
"I don't really pay too much attention to long-term rainfall predictions," Mr Ralston said.
"Most of the time, we can only get it right four or five days out."
Ms McDonald didn't read too much into the GIWA harvest potential and said it was good for the industry to be prepared for bigger crops just in case.
