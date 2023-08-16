Farm Weekly
CSBP celebrates 100 years of trials and research at gala

By Jasmine Peart
August 16 2023 - 10:00am
CSBP general manager Mark Scatena (left) with the award recipients for outstanding contribution to the company, account manager, nutrition and sales Luigi Moreschi, senior agronomist James Easton and senior agricultural officer Ryan Guthrie. CSBP senior account manager, nutrition and sales Keith Gundill was absent on the night.
The leaders in industry innovation celebrated a successful century of trials and research in partnership with Western Australian growers at the CSBP 100 Years of Trials and Research Gala at Crown Perth on Saturday night.

