The leaders in industry innovation celebrated a successful century of trials and research in partnership with Western Australian growers at the CSBP 100 Years of Trials and Research Gala at Crown Perth on Saturday night.
The event attracted about 500 CSBP employees, farmers and industry representatives who came together to recognise the company's contribution to WA agriculture, from humble beginnings.
Wesfarmers managing director and chief executive officer Rob Scott said the important milestone would not have been possible without collaboration with the entire agricultural industry, including research institutions, government and "most importantly" the farmers of WA.
The gala invited both current and past CSBP employees to celebrate with the team, with CSBP general manager Mark Scatena reflecting on the positive outcomes they have had on WA agriculture.
"I'm sure you'll all agree that it is people and relationships that drive this amazing industry," Mr Scatena said.
"Part of the success of CSBP fertilisers has been built on a team of dedicated and passionate experts to provide our customers with leading nutrition products and advice.
"There have been many incredible contributions to CSBP trials and research over the past 100 years.
"In celebration of the leaps and bounds made by the company, Mr Scatena gave awards to four employees who had made outstanding contributions.
These included senior agricultural officer Ryan Guthrie, who had been with the company for 23 years and senior agronomist James Easton, who has been with CSBP for much more than 30 years (but said 30 years to be modest).
CSBP account manager, nutrition and sales Luigi Moreschi and senior account manager, nutrition and sales Keith Gundill were also awarded glass plaques for dedication to what CSBP was achieving.
All award recipients have been with CSBP as agriculture has changed and evolved, and played an important role in agricultural innovations.
From CSBP's first trial on top-dressing pasture in 1923, the company has come a long way, with its more recent trials centering on precision agriculture, nutrient management and sustainability.
CSBP formally merged with Wesfarmers in the late 1970s, in what was the biggest ever Australian corporate takeover.
However, the relationship between the two companies began a lot earlier, in the 1920s.Back then West Farmers Co-operative chairman Walter Harper was petitioned by farmers in the developing northern Wheatbelt for assistance in addressing the economic cost of transporting superphosphate from the production works in Perth.
Mr Harper led negotiations with what would soon become Cuming Smith and Mount Lyell (CSML) Farmers Fertilisers (later known as CSBP).
In 1930, CSML established manufacturing works in Geraldton and Bunbury and conducted its first trials with sub-clover and perennial pasture species.
In 1935, CSBP conducted its first field trial with nitrogen with the 'nitrogen on stubble' trial in various regions including the Great Southern district.
The aim was to determine the profitability of applying nitrogen fertiliser (as sulphate of ammonia) and superphosphate to an oaten hay crop grown on land that had previously grown a cereal crop.
"Throughout its history, CSBP fertilisers has created value for customers and shareholders through science based nutritional advice, locally manufactured products, operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable management," Mr Scott said.
"There can be few better examples of this approach to long-term value creation than CSBP's century of investment in trials and research.
"Over the past 100 years, CSBP field trials and research have helped to convert what were once only ideas into common and best practice through collaborative research."
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis recognised the importance of CSBP in the Western Australian agricultural economy, as fertiliser availability has been critical to the development and expansion of the industry.
"Along with the ability to produce quality agricultural targets, I want to thank CSBP, because they've also developed considerable infrastructure and the capability to service the agricultural industry," Ms Jarvis said.
"They are a valued employer, diversifying the economy and creating jobs in rural WA.
"This investment plays a critical role in the industry, and is dependent on robust supply chains."
Ms Jarvis noticed there were a few people in the room who had started their career working as a scientist for the government, but had left to work for CSBP.
She thought this was fantastic, and believed it was the government's role to hire young scientists starting in their career - before they go and make waves in the private sector.
"I think that's fantastic, that's the role of the government," Ms Jarvis said.
"We should be employing early career scientists...and then send them out to the public or to the private sector, so I'm incredibly proud."
The newest innovation from CSBP is Urea Sustain, which has seen rapid uptake across the grainbelt and positive grower feedback.
Less rain and bigger farming operations make it harder to spread urea at the correct time - which should be about two days before a significant rainfall event.
Urea Sustain, in comparison, can be top dressed a week to 10 days before a major rainfall event.
Volatilisation (when a dissolved sample is vaporised) can cause a large loss in nitrogen recovery for the soil, which adds pressure to farming operations when input costs are high.
"There's no doubt that every kilogram of nitrogen was really important to contribute to yield," Mr Moreschi said.
"Losing that, particularly when it was $2.50 to $3 a kilo is a big whammy on top of the yield that you lost and the cost of the nitrogen."
In the field trials CSBP has done with the new Urea Sustain, Mr Moreschi said there had been a notable difference compared to standard urea.
At CSBP's 2022 trial in Three Springs, Urea Sustain out yielded urea by about 25 per cent.
These promising results make Mr Moreschi certain growers can produce more kilograms of grain with less kilograms of nitrogen.
Not losing nitrogen from volatilisation means growers can apply the same amount of urea and get better use of nitrogen, or potentially, depending on the year, growers may be able to apply less.
Urea Sustain works towards CSBP's sustainability goals, and their work towards increasing nitrogen use efficiency will help reduce carbon emissions.
"In 2022, we introduced the practice of calculating and recording the greenhouse gas emissions intensity links treatment in our trials program," Mr Scatena said.
"And we've focused on optimising nutrient use efficiency and improving emissions intensity."
In the latest CSBP market update, it announced the Western Australian phosphate and potassium import program for 2023 was complete, making international prices of limited relevance to the WA market.
2023 has seen a decline in cropping phosphate market prices, on the back of limited demand and declining input and costs.
"As input prices for ammonia and rock appear to have stabilised, market dynamics have changed," the update said.
Limited stock holdings, and no ability to defer purchases further, has caused a rush on supply - and an increase in prices.
There is immediate demand in South Asia, where both India and Pakistan are purchasing, while Brazil is also buying for the upcoming spring season.
Canadian potash supply is in question, with three Canadian mines closing after a low demand for Canadian product.
Belarus and Russia are increasingly able to access large global markets without sanction, flooding the market with cheaper product.
Canpotex, the largest global muriate of potash supplier, agreed on new pricing with China to encourage demand.
According to CSBP, immediately following this agreement, stevedores in Vancouver went on strike, significantly impacting Canada's ability to export product.
"Uncertainty around the duration and extent of strike activity has seen the supplier withdraw all offers in the market," the update said.
Nitrogen supplies globally are looking tight.India, the largest single urea purchaser globally, last went to tender in June looking to contract up to 800,000 tonnes but only managed to capture 560,000t.
CSBP said the tender indicated that China was either unwilling or unable to sell at the prices offered, while producers in the Arabian gulf were tight and had limited capacity to supply.
A new Indian tender has just been announced, seeking up to 1.5 million tonnes.
"The market will be watching the degree of Chinese participation in the tender, where producers will be profitable if they participate but involvement may be limited by Government restrictions," the update said.
"Arabian gulf producers have limited tonnes available, with supply expected from Russia and Southeast Asia."
South Asia and Brazil, which represent the two largest markets globally, continue to have strong nitrogen demand.
