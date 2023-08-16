Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bales passed in and Western Market Indicator down 7 cents in softer market

By Mal Gill
August 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The indicative price for 20 micron fleece actually gained 4c on the first day and the Western Market Indicator (WMI) remained at 1339c/kg clean - the price it had been before the recess.
The indicative price for 20 micron fleece actually gained 4c on the first day and the Western Market Indicator (WMI) remained at 1339c/kg clean - the price it had been before the recess.

Third sale week of the new Australian Wool Selling Program and fleece prices sliding last week wiped out much of the good gains of the first fortnight's trading at the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.