Public sentiment shows growing approval of live export and animal welfare standards

By Brooke Littlewood
August 16 2023 - 2:00pm
The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman at the West Midlands Group sheep workshop earlier this month.
IF we don't tell our story, someone else will tell it for us.

