Clear Grain Exchange says Aussie wheat is in demand

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
August 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Prices for Australian grains have been increasing in recent weeks with traded values surprising many growers as consumers want to secure safe, reliable Australian grain in the second half of the year.
The demand profile for Australian grains has strengthened considerably in recent weeks.

