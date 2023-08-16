Lamb and mutton processing cracked the magic seven figures and hit a record-breaking high at Katanning last financial year.
In a first, more than a million head were put through the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative (WAMMCO.) site - up more than 80,000-head on year-ago levels.
And it was the same story over east, with a similar number processed at WAMMCO's Goulburn site in New South Wales.
Combined, both facilities work towards a weekly capacity of 50,000-head, with Katanning predominantly focused on lamb whereas Goulburn processes equal numbers of lamb and mutton.
WAMMCO producer relations manager Rob Davidson said Meat & Livestock Australia data indicated a surge in national lamb processing numbers, which had reached their highest level at 21.9m head since 2018.
This was a direct consequence of an increased flock size, a string of good seasons and improvements in genetics and onfarm management.
At the same time, national mutton processing numbers have also reached three-year highs, peaking at 7.8m head.
Mr Davidson labelled high inventory stocks plus unstable economic conditions as the "perfect storm".
"The war in Ukraine and Russia, countries attempting to control inflation and higher interest rates have all had an impact on the cost of living," Mr Davidson said.
"Consumers' weekly protein spend is being tested with sales revenue levels now significantly lower than obtained during the previous 12-18 month period, greatly impacting grower returns."
With a population of 365 million and an appetite for protein, North America has continued to be a target market for WAMMCO.
Mr Davidson said the average person consumed 155 kilogram of protein per year or 425 grams per day.
Less than one per cent of meat protein consumed is sheepmeat, however if this grew to 2-4pc Australia may not be able to supply enough.
"Australia is in a favourable position in that 70pc of sheepmeat consumed in North America is imported and 80pc of that is supplied by Australia," he said.
"There is a growing demand for natural, healthy and environmentally sustainable produce and WAMMCO currently has 100 grower members, who are part of a third party independently audited Farm Assured program, supplying grassfed and pasture raised hormone and antibiotic free lamb into the region."
Mr Davidson highlighted opportunities presented in supplying sheepmeat into China.
Despite having the largest domestic sheep and goat flock, China is still a net importer of sheepmeat products.
That could be attributed to the country having a population of 1.45 billion people who consume about 56kg of protein, including 3.9kg of sheepmeat per year.
WAMMCO puts a range of frozen forequarter and hindquarter lamb cuts into the region along with three to six-way cut mutton, plus offcuts.
With some of the items consumed not seen on local domestic supermarket shelves, Mr Davidson reinforced the importance of maintaining and growing this market.
He highlighted similar challenges being experienced with all other international sheepmeat markets.
"We are through the worst of the COVID-19 challenges experienced with processing and shipping logistics," he said.
"We will also get out of this cycle and return to more traditional times."
