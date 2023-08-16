Farm Weekly
WAMMCO details a record-breaking processing year

By Brooke Littlewood
August 16 2023 - 7:00pm
WAMMCO producer relations manager Rob Davidson.
Lamb and mutton processing cracked the magic seven figures and hit a record-breaking high at Katanning last financial year.

