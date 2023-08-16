What's old is new again.
That was the take-home message of the fashion parade at this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
The fashion parade this year doubled as a fundraiser for the local children centre.
The clothing featured was available in the Fashion Hub in the Home and Living Pavilion.
The event had a twist by combining old and new clothing, with the fashion parade made up entirely of pre-loved clothing, encouraging people to explore the second-hand shops that are dotted around regional WA.
Organisers said embracing pre-loved clothing was a great way to reduce landfill and support local communities.
She said most thrift stores were non-profit and created local jobs for local people.
Last week the State government announced it was supporting the expansion of early childhood education and care services in Mingenew through a $500,000 Lotterywest grant
The grant will go towards the construction of a new purpose-built facility for the town's only childcare service, Mingenew Education and Care.
The funding will allow the service to increase its capacity to 24 places, expand to wider age ranges, and provide a full five-day-a-week early childhood education and care service, as well as before and after school care, which is not currently available.
Improved childcare services were identified by the Mingenew community, as a key priority during a strategic community planning process, undertaken by the Shire of Mingenew.
Early Childhood Education Minister Sabine Winton said access to quality early childhood education and care was vital to meeting the needs of young children and families in regional communities.
She said the government was committed to supporting early childhood education and care in the regions, as it was so important for children's development, and also supported parents to be part of the workforce.
"This is a great outcome for the community of Mingenew who have worked tirelessly to see this project become a reality," Ms Winton said.
Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr said increasing childcare capacity would provide long-term benefits for the Mingenew community.
"It will allow community members to help service the workforce needs of the region, and additionally improve education and social outcomes for young children in Mingenew," Ms Carr said.
Shire of Mingenew president Gary Cosgrove said the funding support was very welcome.
"This project has been a long time coming and the result of endless efforts from the community, the Community Resource Centre (CRC) and Council," Mr Cosgrove said.
I would like to thank Lotterywest for this grant to enable the project to progress.
"We also need to recognise the CRC, parents, and community for their fundraising efforts in delivering $500,000 towards the project.
"This project will be an important enabler for attracting key workers and families to town, with the projected Arrowsmith Energy Hub development, and also providing existing families with a full five-day service."
