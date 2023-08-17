As naming rights sponsor McIntosh & Son had the most extensive range of agriculture and industrial machinery on display at McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo last Wednesday and Thursday.
The new 24-metre Morris Quantum seeding bar, making its first Western Australian field day appearance, generated a lot of interest and, accompanied by the big Morris 9682 air cart with section control, was perhaps the highlight of the company's display, Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk said.
"Forty years for the expo is a very good thing for the local community and we (McIntosh & Son) have been the major sponsor for a very long time," Mr Ajduk said.
"It (expo) is a great opportunity to meet and talk to local farmers so we have a big team here for the two days."
Apart from local Geraldton branch staff, Mr Ajduk said several of McIntosh & Son's specialist regional managers, like precision agriculture specialist Josh White, were also in attendance to answer questions and McIntosh Group chief executive officer David Capper was also there.
"We've put on what we think is a good display - people have to make an effort to get here, so they expect to see something when they come," Mr Capper said.
A range of New Holland tractors, starting from the little Boomer 25c and going up in size steps, a New Holland CR10.90 Revelation combine harvester fitted with a new MacDon Flexdraper front and the new Miller Nitro 7420 self-propelled sprayer also featured in the McIntosh & Son display.
"The MacDon Flexdraper front was released last year and that is gaining big traction," Mr Ajduk said.
There was also LiuGong wheel loaders and excavators, a rock picker, plus precision ag equipment included in the display.
While next door was a range of Case IH tractors - including big Quadtrac machines - headers, telehandlers, a 36 tonne Coolamon chaser bin and trucks displayed by Purcher International Geraldton which was purchased by McIntosh & Son last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.