Premium offering from Harvey Beef

Harvey Beef is taking its new premium range to restaurants across the State, launching its much-anticipated Harvey Beef Reserve range.
This new brand offering represents the best quality 100-day grainfed beef, sustainably raised in the pristine environment of WA
Harvey Beef has been supplying WA beef for more than 100 years, working with dedicated local cattle producers who share a commitment to outstanding quality, exceptional taste and sustainability from paddock to plate.
Harvey Beef Reserve range is the culmination of years of expert breeding and feeding that delivers consistent, high-quality beef from WA.
Harvest Road Group chief executive officer Paul Slaughter said they had invested heavily in its integrated supply chain to deliver the Harvey Beef Reserve range.
"This premium range is a new level of quality and consistency in terms of the beef Harvest Road Group is supplying to the market,' Mr Slaughter said.
"The chefs we work with across WA, we know how discerning they are, they only want to serve the very best in their restaurants, so we are really proud that our Harvey Beef Reserve range will now be available for their local customers."
The grainfed program that delivers the new Harvey Beef Reserve range operates from its Koojan Downs feeding facility, located 140 kilometres north east of Perth.
The program involves feeding cattle 100 per cent Western Australian hay, barley, cracked lupins and canola oil.
This feeding facility can supply up to 60,000 head of cattle per year for processing and has been designed to deliver the highest standards in animal welfare.
Harvest Road Group chief commercial officer Mark Wiedermann said when it came to taste and flavour, the key drivers were the genetics of the animal and the nutrition program.
"Grainfed allows us to create a more flavoursome and more consistent eating product," Mr Wiedermann said.
"When it's raining and we have green pastures you get great eating, quality beef, but because of WA's unique climatic zones for six months of the year it can often be dry; grain finishing allows us to have that consistent nutrition 12 months of the year.
"The other distinguishing factor of grainfed over grassfed is it delivers a high-quality flavour profile of the meat, grainfed really boosts the tenderness and intramuscular fat through the feed program which creates the elevated eating experience."
The grainfed cattle are processed at Harvest Road Group's production facility located at Harvey.
This site is the biggest beef processing facility in WA and is approved to supply chilled and frozen product to both Australia and approved international markets.
The company's integrated beef supply chain is accredited by Meat Standards Australia (MSA), an independent program that grades beef based on eating quality.
Harvest Road Group applies the MSA standards across its grainfed supply chain to ensure its Harvey Beef Reserve range delivers consistent quality to customers year-round.
