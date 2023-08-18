Attractive, hard-wearing and practical wool blends are making inroads on motoring's entrenched hot, sticky and sometimes smelly in summer, cold to sit on in winter, cow hide concept of luxury.
Volvo Cars, the Swedish car maker renowned for making vehicle safety a strong selling point in the 1970s and 80s, has joined Range Rover in offering customers a naturally warm-in-winter, cool-in-summer, breathable, sensible wool-blend seat upholstery option alternative to standard leather.
Volvo first offered the option of tailored wool-blend upholstery in several models in 2020 and has since expanded use of the 30 per cent new wool, 70pc polyester blend fabric endorsed by The Woolmark Company, the wholly-owned wool marketing subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).
The fabric is made in Europe and the whole supply chain is Woolmark certified.
Volvo Cars last year became a Woolmark licensee and introduced a wool blend performance label to identify its wool-blend seating which is now available in S60, V60, XC60, S90, V90 and XC90 models as an alternative to leather.
In fact Volvo Cars plans to phase-out leather upholstery entirely in its electric cars by 2030 and by then electric cars will be the only kind it makes.
Wool-blend upholstery is available as an option in Volvo Cars' existing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) - the XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge - and Volvo has indicated it will also be an option in the EX90, its new all-electric sports utility vehicle due for release in Australia next year.
According to Volvo Cars, wool-blend upholstery represents a "respectful connection to natural materials" which is very much in line with its corporate philosophy which aims to see its products and manufacturing processes climate neutral by 2040.
"At Volvo Cars, we take customer well-being as a design starting point," said senior design manager Cecilia Stark.
"Introducing Woolmark-certified wool-blend fabric into our car line up is an important step in our journey to redefine automotive luxury."
Recently rebranded as JLR with more emphasis on luxury Jaguar and Range Rover and less on iconic utilitarian Land Rover, Jaguar Land Rover introduced a 30pc wool, 70pc polyester blend fabric as one of two premium non-leather seating upholstery alternatives in a 2018 update of Range Rover Evoque models.
The wool-blend fabric was developed in conjunction with leading Danish textile company Kvadrat.
Again, wool's environmental credentials as a natural, breathable material that does not rapidly gain heat in summer or feel cold to the touch in winter was a major consideration for a manufacturer looking to gain a marketing advantage with changing public attitudes in relation to sustainability, the environment and animal welfare issues.
"The landscape has been shifting quite quickly in the luxury market," said a senior Land Rover spokeswoman at the time.
"People want to understand more about what they are purchasing - how it's made and where it comes from.
"We need to be cognisant of this and offer choices that reflect customers' values."
In Australia the Kvadrat wool-blend seating upholstery option is available on the Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic HSE petrol and PHEV models.
The fact that Volvo PHEV and coming battery electric (BEV) models and Range Rover Evoque PHEV models offer customers a choice of stylish wool-blend seat upholstery may well prove a turning point for consumer acceptance and the eventual demise of leather as a luxury automotive benchmark.
The combined global PHEV and BEV vehicle segment is growing exponentially so, in theory, more and more potential Volvo and Range Rover Evoque owners will be able to tick wool-blend seats on dealer options lists or online car configurator purchasing tools.
While current Australian sales of these makes and models might not seem much to boast about for adoption of a 30pc wool blend, it could be an entirely different scenario on a global scale.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) points out that while total global car sales dipped by three per cent last year, compared to 2021, combined sales of PHEV and BEV vehicles jumped by 55pc to a total of more than 10 million electric vehicles (EVs).
It has only taken five years for annual EV sales to jump from one million to 10m, according to the IEA, and the fastest rising EV uptake has been in China which accounted for nearly 60pc of all new EV registrations last year.
More than half of the world's EVs - 13.8 million in total - are now on roads in China, a statistic that is particularly pertinent to Volvo Cars.
Through its Geely Automotive subsidiary, China's technology and automotive conglomerate Geely Holding Group is the majority shareholder of Volvo Cars and its partner in the Aurobay joint venture to develop and build hybrid electric powertrains.
While most Volvo cars are still built in Sweden, Volvos for the Asian market are built at four manufacturing plants across China which, coincidentally, buys and processes almost 80pc of Australia's Merino wool - the wool used in Woolmark certified wool-blend upholstery.
Similarly, Range Rover owner JLR is itself owned by Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group based in Mumbai, India.
It builds Range Rover Evokes in India, near Mumbai at Pune, a manufacturing precinct that is also home to a number of international automotive component manufacturers such as Eaton, Bosch and Autoline Industries.
JLR also builds them in China, Brazil and the United Kingdom.
The Pune plant gives the Range Rover Evoke direct access to what the United Nations estimates will become the world's biggest population this year of 1.425 billion people.
India is also estimated to have one of the world's fastest growing middle classes.
That middle-class could ultimately provide ample customers for status symbol Range Rover Evokes with wool-blend upholstery - an option much better suited to local climate conditions than tanned cow hide and likely much more socially acceptable too, with almost 80pc of Indians identifying as Hindu and holding the cow as sacred.
