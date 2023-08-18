Farm Weekly
Home/News

Volvo and Range Rover embrace woollen options

By Mal Gill
August 18 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Woolmark certified wool-blend seat upholstery fabric is an option alternative to leather upholstery in the Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid electric vehicle available in Australia and around the world.
A Woolmark certified wool-blend seat upholstery fabric is an option alternative to leather upholstery in the Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid electric vehicle available in Australia and around the world.

Attractive, hard-wearing and practical wool blends are making inroads on motoring's entrenched hot, sticky and sometimes smelly in summer, cold to sit on in winter, cow hide concept of luxury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.