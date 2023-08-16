Farm Weekly
WA electoral boundary reform abolishes North West Central says Shane Love

By State Opposition Leader and the Nationals Wa Mp for Moore Shane Love
August 16 2023 - 3:20pm
The State's Opposition leader Shane Love has called on members of the public to have their say on a proposed electoral boundary reform, which will further slash regional representation.
Community demonstrations are a good reflection on how a current government is performing.

