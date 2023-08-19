WITH more than a century of generational experience running Merinos, the Reid family has proven its livestock thrive alongside its cropping program at Boyup Brook.
Named after the creek flowing through the property, Kilamarup Farms comprises two holdings in the Boyup Brook and Kojonup shires and has a 50:50 split of livestock and cropping.
Peter and Carolyn Reid farm with two of their children Alex and Georgia, Georgia's husband Andrew Smith, and full-time employee Jono Coulson, on land that has been owned by the Reid family since 1903.
It started out as a prime lamb business when fourth-generation farmer Peter Reid took over the property, but in the early 1990s, footrot became more common in the area, which caused him to rethink their business plan at the time.
Breeding his own self-replacing flock using AMS bloodlines provided an initial solution.
"They were really hardy sheep with great attributes, however produced very little wool," Peter said.
After a decade the Reids switched to the Corker family's Hiview Merino stud in Boyup Brook which resulted in an improvement to their wool cut by over one and a half kilograms.
The excellent bloodlines, body conformation, suitability to the region and service, has seen the Reid family purchase from the Hiview stud now for 20 years.
They now run 8500 breeding ewes, with 3500 ewe and wether weaners making up the 12,000 head of sheep that graze over the properties.
For the Reids, the Merinos have always been a mainstay due to their versatility and resilience, along with being easy to handle.
"The fact that they also produce a dual income is great," Peter said.
The livestock breeding program includes half of the breeding ewes being joined to Merino sires for a self-replacing flock, while the remainder are mated to White Suffolk rams for meat production.
The sire battery consists of 85 Merino rams from Hiview stud, and 85 White Suffolks from local Boyup Brook studs.
When selecting rams, visual appraisal is used, although the Reids heavily select based on ASBVs.
"We select based on weaning and growth rates, and only purchase polled rams with a plain body," Alex said.
"Good white, clean wool and a low micron, ranging from 18-18.5 micron is also important to us," Peter said.
"We are currently sitting at an average of 18 which is great."
A specifically science-based farming approach controls the annual calendar at Kilamarup, beginning with rams being put out for breeding.
The rams will be joined with ewes at a rate of 1.3-1.5pc from early to mid-February in mobs of 300 to 500 head.
"Sometimes we will put rams out at a 1.7pc joining rate to give them a better chance to get in lamb," Alex said.
"Along with the topline ewes that are mated to Merino rams, the second-tier young ewes and two of the older year groups are also joined with White Suffolk rams at Kojonup."
Peter said this introduced newer and younger genetics to the home farm Merino breeding flock.
The Reids have shortened their breeding period from six weeks to five weeks to reduce their lambing window, now more closely monitoring ewe weight and keeping to a condition score of three to give them the best chance to conceive.
Post-scanning, any dry ewes are sold to various abattoirs, and the Reids believe maintaining a good relationship with stock agents is vital in terms of selling stock in such tight seasons.
"Lambing in early July is the optimum time for the Boyup Brook/Kojonup region due to the growth stage of the pasture, so ewes are lambing onto green feed," Peter said.
"If you compare the bell curve of ewe energy requirements with the bell curve we have in Boyup Brook and Kojonup for pasture growth, they match up."
For the past 10 years the Reids have maintained a 100pc lambing percentage over their Merino and crossbred flocks.
At marking, the lambs will receive a Gudair vaccine to protect them from Johne's disease, Glanvac 3in1 to treat cheesy gland, tetanus and pulpy kidney, StrikeForce as a fly treatment along with maintaining hygiene and disinfectant levels around the cradle when tailing.
At weaning in early October, the lambs are yard weaned, while the ewes go through the jetting process, before the lambs are also jetted and vaccinated again if need be.
"We faecal egg count regularly too," Carolyn said.
"If we see any problems in the sheep we don't jump for a drench gun straight away, we work on minimising drench resistance first," Peter said.
"If we start seeing any resistance at all we rotate our active drenches and fly treatments to try and prevent it."
After weaning, the ewe lambs are put through a classing system, and any ewe lambs with no desirable traits are sold.
"The ewes that are sound will go down to Kojonup to be mated to White Suffolk rams, while the best ewe progeny is retained at Boyup Brook to go into the self-replacing Merino flock," Peter said.
"An ideal Merino ewe for us is something with a medium frame, plain body, with white wool, high growth rates that is highly fertile and will look after its offspring."
Switching shearing from October to January has lightened the workload for the family, now that it doesn't overlap with harvest.
Following shearing, the beginning of February usually welcomes the commencement of the supplementary feeding for regime in place at both properties, depending on the season.
"We are usually supplementary feeding for four to five months of the year starting in February right up until there is enough food on offer," Peter said.
"It always depends on the type of season you're having.
"For example, this year we have fed weaners from October and are still going in June due to the very dry start."
The Reids currently feed out lupins three times a week in a confinement feeding set-up.
"We have supplementary fed for so long this year as half of the farm was allocated to cropping and the pastures haven't taken off like they usually do," Alex said.
"Due to this, we have been confinement feeding in small paddocks in areas that aren't arable."
Comprehensive soil and plant analysis is undertaken annually to sustain the mixed enterprise.
Canola makes up 50pc of the cropping program, with the rest being mainly barley and a small amount of hay.
"We are dabbling with the wheat at this stage to see if it's a fit for our enterprise, hence why it's only the second time we have grown it before," Peter said.
"The reason we haven't grown it more comes back to the sheep focus, wheat stubbles are very woody which is why we have preferred grazing our sheep on barley stubbles because they are much better for the stock."
Crop and pasture paddocks are rotated, based on growth and performance, and will only be swapped when they are affected by weeds or aren't thriving.
"When a crop isn't performing or is affected badly by weeds, we will sow it straight back to an oat, ryegrass, clover mix," Peter said.
These areas are locked up and used for confinement feeding purposes, before it grows into a magnificent pasture.
"Usually the pasture will last five to six years, although we have some paddocks that have been pasture for much longer," Alex said.
"If paddocks are performing well in pasture or crop, we will keep seeding the status quo unless there is a problem."
Using soil analyses as a decision making tool, the pasture paddocks receive lime, with all pastures spread with super selenium to help boost the selenium deficient soils in the area.
"The synergy of the Merinos and cropping enterprise, create a highly viable farming business for the area," Peter said.
"We feel so privileged to be able to farm in such a productive and reliable area of WA."
