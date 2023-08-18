NUTRIEN Ag Solutions is proud of its long-lasting relationships and commitment to regional communities across Western Australia, where its employees live and work, with 2023 marking 40 years supporting the McIntosh & Sons Mingenew Midwest Expo.
This is further substantiated by its 49th straight year of supporting the WA Country Football League.
Acknowledged with a commemorative plaque by the event organisers, Mingenew profit share partner principal, Anthony Smyth, said Nutrien was extremely proud of its involvement with the Mingenew Midwest Expo.
"What started with a group of Lions Club members who wanted to promote all things agriculture to the greater community has grown to become such a professionally recognised and anticipated event," Mr Smyth said.
"It is great to have the two day event back this year.
"It gives a greater opportunity for exposure for the businesses and community.
"Nutrien is proud to have been a part of the event from the very beginning and looks forward to participating into the future."
Nutrien is the biggest distributor of both farming supplies and fertiliser in Australia, providing clients with unparalleled access to solutions.
The company employs a team of more than 4000 nationwide, with many living regionally in the communities they provide services to.
Their display at Mingenew was manned by a large contingent of Nutrien representatives from across their entire range of services.
Highlighting agronomy, rural merchandise, fertiliser, livestock and wool marketing, water, finance, insurance and real estate there was also the very popular WA Country Football section.
Big and little kids alike were keen to have a go and meet former West Coast Eagle and goal kicking legend Josh Kennedy who was generous in his coaching tips and time for photographs.
His popularity with the kids was equal to the popularity of the onsite coffee van with the adults who visited the Nutrien tent.
