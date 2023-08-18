Farm Weekly
Nutrien celebrates 40 years of support with the McIntosh & Sons Mingenew Midwest Expo

By Tamara Hooper
August 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Nutrien was acknowledged as a proud 40-year supporter of the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, participating in the inaugural event and every year since. Some of the Nutrien Ag Solutions team at the 2023 event were Great Northern Rurals, Emily Trainor (left), Nutrien Fertiliser Mid West, Murray Simkin, Geraldton branch manager, Ty Gronow, Nutrien Finances, Aidan Quinn, general manager north, Andrew Lindsay, profit share partner principal Smyth Agri Services, Anthony Smyth, Geraldton agronomist, Rob Campbell, Nutrien Mingenew, Lesley Marsland, ex Eagle Josh Kennedy, Nutrien Fertiliser Perth, Stewi Gray, WFI insurance Geraldton, Matt Bateman, WA Football Commission representative, Grady Tomelty and WFI insurance Geraldtons, Michelle Moir.
NUTRIEN Ag Solutions is proud of its long-lasting relationships and commitment to regional communities across Western Australia, where its employees live and work, with 2023 marking 40 years supporting the McIntosh & Sons Mingenew Midwest Expo.

