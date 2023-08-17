Farm Weekly
Home/News

New act may dampen diversification

MW
By Mel Williams
August 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Changes to the Land Administration Act 1997 and Public Works Act 1902 are a minor step that will not provide a stronger form of tenure for pastoralists, according to the PGA.
Changes to the Land Administration Act 1997 and Public Works Act 1902 are a minor step that will not provide a stronger form of tenure for pastoralists, according to the PGA.
New diversification lease creates division
New diversification lease creates division

Amendments to the Land Administration Act 1997 and Public Works Act 1902 came into effect last Thursday and they likely mean pastoral lease values and diversification projects remain uncertain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.