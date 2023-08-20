Farm Weekly
Home/News

Jude Knitwear inspired by country life in New South Wales and Queensland

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
August 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali (left) aged 4 and her sister Emma, 7 in 1988 playing with toys created under their grandmothers label, Shirbaa.
Ali (left) aged 4 and her sister Emma, 7 in 1988 playing with toys created under their grandmothers label, Shirbaa.

Ali Wood fondly recalls the school holidays when her family would drive about three hours out of Brisbane, Queensland, to her grandparent's sheep and cattle farm near Tenterfield, New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.