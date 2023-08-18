MORE than 500 farmers and agricultural professionals gathered to celebrate 100 years of CSBP trials and research at Crown Perth last Saturday night.
CSBP has come a long way from its first trial on top-dressing pasture in 1923, with its more recent trials centering on precision agriculture, nutrient management and sustainability.
It has since researched different applications of nitrogen and potassium in different soil types across WA, with the trials and research paving the way for better growth - contributing to the improvement in average wheat yields from 0.6 tonnes per hectare in 1923 to more than 2.8t/ha in 2022.
Since the beginning more than 3000 trials have been conducted.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.