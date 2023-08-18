Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

GIWA downgrades WA season potential by more than 1mt

Updated August 18 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dry conditions downgrade WA's harvest potential
Dry conditions downgrade WA's harvest potential

Total grain yield potential for WA for this season has slipped by more than one million tonnes over the past few weeks due to continued dry conditions in much of the State's graingrowing regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.