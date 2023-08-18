Dry conditions downgrade WA's harvest potential

Total grain yield potential for WA for this season has slipped by more than one million tonnes over the past few weeks due to continued dry conditions in much of the State's graingrowing regions.
In the latest Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) crop report released today, the current estimate is sitting at 16,964,000 tonnes - down from the 18,139,000t estimate in July.
In the central and northern regions away from the coast, grain yield potential has fallen and will continue to fall further if rainfall does not pick up in the next four weeks.
Recent light rainfall in the northern parts has given those graingrowers a short reprieve from what was shaping up as being a very poor year.
Further south, the situation is more mixed with patches of very dry areas amongst those still hanging on, to extremely wet waterlogged areas closer to the coast.
GIWA said for many growers the potential for a good year was still there, although the "bucket" is very dry and regular rain, or a few good double-digit falls, are needed to keep things ticking along.
The recent upturn in day temperatures has highlighted the precarious nature of the crop for large areas of WA where crops are later than in the previous very high production years.
GIWA said the majority of the State's canola crop is in good shape as the early sowing has assisted in pushing it through its growth stages in front of the cereals, which will result in less exposure to heat shock in spring.
Canola grain yield potential is well below last year in most regions, although the second highest planting of more than 1.8 million hectares still sees production of around 2.5mt possible at this stage of the season.
It is now unlikely wheat production will exceed 10mt as large areas of the central regions that were holding potential until a week ago, are now sweating off tillers in response to the dry conditions and warm temperatures.
The very high potential areas of WA closer to the west coast are still holding, although without good follow-up rain soon, these areas will also lose potential rapidly as they are bulked up and have little moisture below them.
Wheat yields in the better areas look like being over 2.5 tonnes per hectare, dropping to 1t/ha or less in the poor areas.
Overall, a 2t/ha average across WA is currently about where it is at.
WA's barley crop has quite a mixed potential with the better areas looking very good but crops in the drier areas are running up due to moisture stress.
An average grain yield of 2.5t/ha is going to see out most crops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.