Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rangeview stud wins PROram and PROewe at Katanning

By Kyah Peeti
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The PROram and PROewe titles were won by Rangeview stud, Darkan, held by Rangeviews Jeremy and Melinda King, with judges Wes Lavender (left), Williams, and Shaun Counsel (right), Williams, along with the competition sponsor representative Elancos David Howie.
The PROram and PROewe titles were won by Rangeview stud, Darkan, held by Rangeviews Jeremy and Melinda King, with judges Wes Lavender (left), Williams, and Shaun Counsel (right), Williams, along with the competition sponsor representative Elancos David Howie.

The Elanco PROram and PROewe competitions attracted plenty of interest at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning, with the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, winning the PROewe title yet again, as well as adding the PROram sash to its 2023 show collection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.