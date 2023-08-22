Prices for many Australian grains continued to push higher last week despite continued weakness in offshore futures markets.
There has been a diversion in the historically accepted price benchmark of Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures and Australian wheat prices in recent weeks.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released their August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates which includes estimates for 2023/24 global balance sheets.
They reduced their wheat supply forecast for Canada, Europe and China, adjusted Kazakhstan and Ukraine production higher, then reduced overall global wheat consumption.
This left the global wheat balance sheet forecast generally unchanged, with the global stocks-to-use ratio, excluding China remaining at about 20 per cent.
This is historically tight and if realised will be the lowest stock-to use ratio since 2007/08 when the ratio hit 17.68pc.
The USDA made similar changes in corn, reducing global production, but leaving the global balance sheet essentially unchanged by reducing global consumption by a similar amount.
Despite the historically tight wheat global balance sheet, CBoT wheat prices are down near contract lows.
CBoT wheat futures are US based and can at times be focused on US market fundamentals.
The condition of the US winter wheat crop has improved as harvest progressed, and while there are dry spots in the spring wheat areas of north America, there is likely to be comfortable supply.
US corn production is expected to be considerably higher, replenishing stocks levels and weighing on wheat prices.
The sentiment is also being influenced by the current lacklustre demand for US grain, giving traders confidence the local US market will be well supplied when their harvest commences in the next few months.
Fortunately, Australian grain prices have been responding to factors more specific to Australian conditions and the broader global market.
Demand for Australian grain has been strong over the past six or so weeks with buyers actively seeking grain offered for sale and pushing their bids up to try and buy it.
The Australian dollar has been a factor contributing to this increase in demand, falling five US cents since mid-July which is equivalent to $27/t at current CBoT wheat levels in Australian dollars.
A fall in our exchange rate makes our grain more competitive given most of our grain exports are priced in US dollars.
The return of China as an importer of Australian barley, uncertainty over Black Sea supply, and India becoming more likely to feature as an importer are also factors underpinning Australian grain prices.
Thirty four buyer businesses purchased 36 different grades across 15 port zones in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and WA on Clear Grain Exchange last week.
Many growers have achieved their target prices and sold their remaining old season grain from warehouse or sold into the rising market whilst also offering more for sale at higher prices.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au
