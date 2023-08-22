Farm Weekly
Australian grain prices push higher

By By Nathan Cattle Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
August 22 2023 - 10:00am
Chart 1: Prices for Australian grains have been increasing in recent weeks as buyers push their bids higher to meet grower selling targets amid strong international demand for Australian grain.
Prices for many Australian grains continued to push higher last week despite continued weakness in offshore futures markets.

