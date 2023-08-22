The CBH Group and WA graingrowers have continued their strong support of local charities with a record $520,000 donation from grain voluntarily forfeited in the 2022/23 record harvest.
Funds generated from the sale of forfeited grain through the Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS) has been distributed among nine charities that support regional communities.
Some of the key charitable causes that received funding this year include lifesaving, emergency support, mental health programs, and cancer services supporting people in the regions.
The HMMS, developed by CBH and Main Roads WA, aims to reduce the occurrence of overloaded grain trucks during harvest.
Growers have the option to forfeit grain from overloaded trucks, which is then sold, and the proceeds are donated to WA charities nominated by growers and CBH employees.
The record 2022/23 harvest season delivering 22.8 million tonnes to CBH, 1264t were voluntarily forfeited.
When combined with high grain prices, this year's scheme contributed the single largest annual donation to local charities since the scheme's inception in 2012.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said the donations provided valuable support to the selected charities, allowing them to continue their important work in their communities.
"It's wonderful to see that since the scheme's inception, more than $2.6 million has been donated to a range of charitable organisations, who do important work to support regional communities," Mr Stead said.
"The HMMS has proven to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of grain trucks during harvest, addressing safety concerns and promoting responsible practices.
"Simultaneously, the scheme allows growers to give back to their communities."
The successful charities are being presented with cheques at the CBH Regional Member Forums during August and September.
Midwest Charity Begins at Home and St John WA received their cheques at the Mingenew Member Forum on August 15.
CBH Geraldton plant operator Hayden Ralph nominated Midwest Charity Begins at Home and presented the charity with a $22,000.
"I nominated Midwest Charity Begins at Home because they support Midwest families faced with a serious illness," Mr Ralph said.
"I have been involved with the charity through helping with their fund raisers, annual gala ball and donating auction items."
The remainder of recipients will attend the sundowners at the CBH Regional Member Forum events in Dalwallinu, Corrigin, Esperance and Katanning over the coming weeks.
Charity receipients are:
Alzheimer's WA $40,000
Breast Cancer Care WA $40,000
Cancer Council of WA $60,000
Country Women's Association of WA $60,000
Midwest Charity Begins at Home $22,000
Regional Men's Health Initiative $70,000
Ronald McDonald House of Charities WA $60,000
Royal Flying Doctor Service $100,000
St John WA $70,000
