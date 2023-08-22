Farm Weekly
CBH Group's record donation

August 22 2023 - 1:00pm
CBH Group chairman Simon Stead.
CBH Group chairman Simon Stead.

The CBH Group and WA graingrowers have continued their strong support of local charities with a record $520,000 donation from grain voluntarily forfeited in the 2022/23 record harvest.

