GrainGrowers Ltd is looking for ten emerging grains professionals - particularly those on farm - willing to lead change in the grains industry to participate in a bespoke year-long program for industry leaders.
The Australian Grain Leaders Program (AGLP) provides professional development training, equipping participants with the skills required to help drive the industry's future development.
Now in its sixteenth year, a total of 139 people have completed the program, with over half of the participants coming from New South Wales and Western Australia.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the program tapped into the enthusiasm and passion of growers considering future leadership roles in the grains industry.
"Since its inception, the course has continually delivered graduates prepared to step up and take on local, state and national leadership roles. If this sounds like you, or someone you know, I encourage you to step forward and apply," Ms Gawel said.
Highly customised, the course includes face-to-face group workshops, field visits, coaching sessions, training and integration with industry participants and events.
"Participants apply what they learn to a real-life industry situation, taking on a project addressing a specific challenge in one of the GrainGrowers' six priority areas: trade and market access; grain freight and supply chains; workforce; biosecurity; carbon and climate; and farm inputs," Ms Gawel said.
GrainGrowers cover participants' costs, including their travel and accommodation expenses.
"Our approach is to remove barriers preventing suitable candidates in regional and remote locations from getting involved and undertaking the training and development activities," Ms Gawel said.
Applications for the program close at noon on Monday, August 28.
Further information is available on the GrainGrowers website.
