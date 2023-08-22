Farm Weekly
GrainGrowers Australian Grain Leaders Program upskills young growers

August 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Esperance grower Tom Longmire is one of the 2023 Australian Grain Leaders Program participants.
GrainGrowers Ltd is looking for ten emerging grains professionals - particularly those on farm - willing to lead change in the grains industry to participate in a bespoke year-long program for industry leaders.

