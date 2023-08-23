While the 99th Dalwallinu Agricultural Show was held last weekend, attention has already turned to hosting the centenary event in 2024.
One of the attractions for next year will be a locally-grown and brewed beer.
A competition is underway where locally-produced malt barley will be turned into a limited edition beer brewed by Lucky Bay Brewing, Esperance.
It's a special opportunity for Lucky Bay Brewing co-owner Robyn Cail, who is from a wheat and sheep farm at East Wubin.
Ms Cail's parents are also life members of the Dalwallinu & District Agricultural Society.
"It's a really beautiful opportunity," Ms Cail said.
"It's very close to my heart, I have so many fond memories going to the Dalwallinu Show every year with our family.
"And to know that I can now give something special back for their centenary anniversary is wonderful.
"I'm really stoked that we're able to do such a unique thing for the Dally community."
Show organisers are calling all artists and designers to help design a centenary logo which will be featured on the beer cans.
Farmers who have entered the malt barley competition will send off a two kilogram sample bag at harvest which will be tested by the Dalwallinu and Districts Agricultural Society.
The winning grain producer will then be required to supply 200-300 kilograms of barley.
Ms Cail said the season was "looking a bit sketchy" with a lack of rain but said the growers should be fine to supply enough grain at harvest time.
She said 300kg could make 1000 litres of beer.
In terms of what Lucky Bay Brewing and the Dalwallinu and Districts Agricultural Society are looking for in a good malt barley, Ms Cail said it's about "plump" grain.
"We're looking for a really nice plump grain size with low screenings is quite important," she said.
"The ideal protein is between 10-12 per cent, and it's important they do no crop-toppings and no late application of chemicals."
Ms Cail said the beers were likely to be either a lager or pale ale.
