Local wool market finishes down 12c/kg

By Mal Gill
August 23 2023 - 9:00pm
The Western Wool Centre buyers were keen to start their one-week break this week and there were only 2332 Merino fleece bales on offer last week.
No live auctions are scheduled for this week at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) so that local brokers and buyers can attend Wool Week in Melbourne, Victoria, so buyers chose to bid up on the final sale day of last week.

