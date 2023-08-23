Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Trials to explore the benefits of growing legumes

August 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faba bean establishment at Jibberding.
Faba bean establishment at Jibberding.

The Liebe Group is involved in a Statewide project trialling the benefits of growing grain legumes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.