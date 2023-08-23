The Liebe Group is involved in a Statewide project trialling the benefits of growing grain legumes.
During the next two seasons, the Liebe Group will be investigating the role of legumes in the farming system and specifically the rotational benefits of lupins, faba beans and chickpea grown with different strains of rhizobia on different soil types.
The Liebe Group is conducting two small plot trials on an acidic sandy loam and a red loam, plus two farmer-scale demonstrations near Wubin and Latham.
These trials are part of a large-scale collaborative project with 12 other grower groups, spanning Yuna to Esperance, that is taking place during the next two seasons.
The Grains Research and Development Corporation investment, led by the Grower Group Alliance, is working to build legume production knowledge around the State through a groundswell of local knowledge and practice supporting growers and advisers to master profitable legume production.
The interest in legumes stems from a desire to improve soil health and the potential to reduce nitrogen fertiliser use, particularly in high yielding years and in a rising input cost environment.
The Liebe Group trials will look at the rotational benefits of the different species, with different rhizobia inoculation methods being assessed.
These methods include granular, seed-coated peat and seed-coated liquid inoculation.
The trial has also included new strains of acid-tolerant chickpea rhizobia which is being developed by Murdoch University.
Murdoch researchers have assessed strains of rhizobia collected from acid soils and have identified some as having potential to be superior inoculants for traits such as nodulation, persistence in the soil, nitrogen fixation and increased yield.
These strains are being tested in field trials across WA under different conditions.
So far, this season has been unfavourable for legume growth, with a late season break occurring on May 31, and cold, dry conditions in the months following setting the trials behind.
Despite this, the sites have established well.
Provided the sites receive some spring rains, it may still be possible to take the plots to yield.
Regardless of the season, the trials will still provide an indication of the nitrogen benefits of growing legumes and whether inoculation has an impact.
To view Liebe Group's grain legume trial, head along to the group's upcoming Spring Field Day on Thursday, September 7.
