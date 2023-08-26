Student-designed and built robots will feature at upcoming field days and agricultural shows, with visitors being offered an opportunity to test drive the designs.
Show visitors will get their first chance to inspect and operate the robots at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, next Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31, with remote control machines that pick up and move replica hay bales around a maze.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) project manager Suzanne Hawkes encouraged visitors to have a try at driving the robots.
"The three robots have been built by Curtin University and Murdoch University students," Ms Hawkes said.
"Visitors can drive them around an obstacle course, or they can race against friends and family to see who can complete the task the fastest."
Students from both Armadale Senior High School and Northam Senior High School will also display robots they have built ahead of the Western Australian Robotics Playoffs (WARP) and Agricultural Games, to be held this month at Curtin Stadium, Bentley.
Ms Hawkes said the displays and competition were all about building student interest in science and technology, along with their application in the agriculture and food sector.
"These games bring together a mix of robotics and research competitions to engage high school students in the exciting world of primary industries," she said.
"We are keen to capture the imagination and curiosity of these students and see how they can put their minds towards building robots or creating other innovations to solve industry challenges.
"This is part of broader work by DPIRD to encourage workforce development across the sector."
The robot display will be at site 94B on the oval at Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.