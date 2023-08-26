Farm Weekly
Northam Senior High School students show off robots at Dowerin

August 26 2023 - 11:00am
State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre manager Dr David Berryman and Murdoch University student Victoria Ledger building a robot. Photo by Murdoch University.
Student-designed and built robots will feature at upcoming field days and agricultural shows, with visitors being offered an opportunity to test drive the designs.

