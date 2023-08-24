The Liebe Group held its annual post-seeding field walk in July at the 2023 main trial site on the Carter family's farm at Jibberding.
It was an excellent turnout, with more than 50 growers and industry representatives attending.
Throughout the afternoon, eight of the 11 trials were presented to the attendees.
Trial partners were able to provide a brief overview of their aims, objectives and any observed results to date.
The trials are well-established, but with only 87.5 millimetres of rain falling for the growing season, they are a way behind.
Liebe is now eagerly waiting to see how the season plays out and what the trials will show.
After the field walk, growers participated in a research and development brainstorming session facilitated by Grower Group Alliance Hub adoption manager Julianne Hill.
Ms Hill organised everyone into three smaller groups which allowed for a more effective discussion.
The main priorities that came out of the R&D session were to investigate new weed technologies, especially the efficacy of new green-on-green technology, as well as an economic analysis of new technologies.
Another major focus point was on soil nutrition in terms of understanding actual nutrient availability to mitigate limits to yield potential.
Chemical management, especially understanding the carryover and the behaviour of residual herbicides in a dry year was also high on the priority list.
Understanding growers' priorities will help the Liebe Group and its R&D committee plan relevant trials for future years.
Thank you to the attendees for their participation and to Ms Hill for facilitating the session.
After the brainstorming session, Keith and Boyd Carter demonstrated their fully automated chemical batching system to other growers.
The day finished up gathered around the fires for an enjoyable evening of networking, drinks and a feed.
