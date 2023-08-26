Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Precision farming specialist join McIntosh & Son's northern group

August 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh White (left), McIntosh & Son regional precision farming manager with Sagar Vaghasiya who has just joined the group as precision farming specialist, looking after the Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills dealerships.
Josh White (left), McIntosh & Son regional precision farming manager with Sagar Vaghasiya who has just joined the group as precision farming specialist, looking after the Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills dealerships.

A new precision farming specialist, Sagar Vaghasiya, has joined McIntosh & Son's northern group, working with its Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills branches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.