New headers lined up and already sold

By Mal Gill
August 24 2023 - 2:00pm
An impressive lineup of CLAAS LEXION combine harvesters at CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance last week. Photos by Jayde Guest Photography.
Months before harvest, CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance is preparing for machines to roll, with 33 LEXION combine harvesters lined up along the front fence last week.

