Angenup stud wins supreme ribbon

By Jodie Rintoul
August 24 2023 - 9:00pm
SUPREME EXHIBIT: The 2023 Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale supreme exhibit was awarded to the Norrish familys Angenup stud, Kojonup. With the junior champion ram, grand champion March shorn Merino ram and champion March shorn medium wool Merino ram were Paul (left) and Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, judges Greg Alcock, Greenland stud, Cooma, New South Wales, Tim Dalla, Collinsville stud, Hallett, South Australia and Daniel Rogers, Mount Yulong stud, Telangatuk East, Victoria and Gavin Norrish, Angenup stud. Elliot Richardson, Mianelup stud, Gnowangerup, was also a judge.
A standout young medium wool Merino ram from the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, added another chapter to the history of the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning last week when it claimed the supreme ribbon.

