A standout young medium wool Merino ram from the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, added another chapter to the history of the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning last week when it claimed the supreme ribbon.
The win by the upstanding, young Angenup ram marked the second time in the show's history that a junior, March-shorn ram had claimed the top award.
The previous time was in 2008 when the Campbell family's Coromandel stud, Gairdner, won with the Poll Merino ram, Sir Thomas, which went on to be widely used in stud breeding programs across Australia.
Like Sir Thomas, the young Angenup ram showed it had the presence of a champion and impressed the judging panel with its future breeding potential.
Not only did the win add another chapter in the history of the event, it also created another piece of history for the Angenup stud in terms of its success at the show, where it has been no stranger to winning supreme ribbons.
Prior to this win the stud had won seven supreme titles since 1993, making it the most successful of any stud, with its last win being in 2016.
The Expo this year saw a stream of local and interstate breeders flow through the shed to look at not only the Angenup supreme champion but more than 400 Merino and Poll Merino rams and ewes on display from 37 studs.
The young Angenup ram, which was a standout from its opening class, caught the eye of judges early with its superior wool quality as well as its frame and structure.
And from there it worked its way to the top position in the show to claim the prestigious purple supreme ribbon, ahead of 162 entries from 31 studs.
After the Angenup ram was announced the supreme exhibit, judge Elliot Richardson, Mianelup stud, Gnowangerup, who coincidentally was a judge when Sir Thomas won, said the Angenup ram was an exceptional young sire and an excellent example of the breed.
"He is a really good type of ram and faultless really," Mr Richardson said.
"He has a good girth and spring of rib, a really sirey head and a great structure.
"When it comes to his wool it is soft, pure, crimpy with plenty of length and just the right amount of nourishment.
"He is one of the best young rams I have seen and is a top sire prospect.
"He is a credit to the Norrish family."
Fellow judge Daniel Rogers, Mount Yulong stud, Telangatuk East, Victoria, said the Angenup ram was an impressive young sire with a big future ahead of it.
"He has a really long body and a top quality wool," Mr Rogers said.
"He is structurally very correct and almost faultless."
Standing with the Angenup ram in the final line-up for the supreme ribbon were an upstanding August-shorn Poll Merino ram from the Westerdale stud, McAlinden, a well-balanced August shorn Merino ram from the Rangeview stud, Darkan, as well as an upstanding August shorn Merino ewe from the Quailerup West stud, Wickepin, a classy August shorn Poll Merino ewe from the Seymour Park stud, Highbury and a young, March-shorn Poll Merino ewe from the Belmont Park stud, Wagin.
Before being sashed the supreme exhibit, the Angenup ram, made it through the early judging to be sashed the grand champion March-shorn Merino ram.
Then it beat the grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram also from the Angenup stud to claim the prestigious Nutrien Livestock sponsored junior ram title.
When it received its grand champion ribbon, judge Greg Alcock, Greenland stud, Cooma, New South Wales, said it was a clear winner.
"He has a sweet, white, stylish wool and good length of body," Mr Alcock said.
"He is an outstanding young ram, with plenty of potential."
The Angenup ram's run to the top started when it was sashed the champion March-shorn medium wool Merino ram in its opening class in front of five other entries by medium wool judge Tim Dalla, Collinsville stud, Hallett, South Australia.
Mr Dalla, when presenting its champion ribbon, said it was a big, correct ram with excellent balance and a really, soft, stylish wool.
The ET-bred ram, which is still carrying its lambs teeth, is by Angenup 265 and in the ring it displayed wool figures of 19.5-micron, 2.7 SD, 14.0 CV and 99.5 per cent comfort factor (CF).
But it wasn't only the judges which appreciated the quality of the young sire.
As the event wrapped up it was announced it had been sold for $35,000 to the Barloo stud, Gnowangerup in partnership with the North Cowie stud, Warooka, South Australia.
It was one-way traffic in the March shorn rams - not only did the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, exhibit the junior and grand champion March shorn Merino ram, which went on to be sashed the supreme champion, it also collected two of the other major ram champion ribbons.
The stud exhibited the grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram and reserve grand champion March shorn Merino ram and in both cases these rams were knocked out along the judging path by the stud's supreme champion in the race to the top award.
Claiming the grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ribbon for the stud was an upstanding medium wool ram which was still carrying its lambs teeth.
When the upstanding youngster was sashed, grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram, Mr Rogers said it was a well-structured ram with a good sirey head.
"He also has a beautiful, rich wool which he carries all the way to the floor," Mr Rogers said.
Prior to receiving its grand champion ribbon the classy Angenup sire was sashed the champion March shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram, when it won its initial class for medium wool March shorn rams in front of 21 other rams.
At this point Mr Dalla said it was a very well-balanced ram with an excellent stud wool.
"He has a magnificent skin, an excellent medium wool, a beautiful polled head and a top structure," Mr Dalla said.
"He is a credit to the breeders."
The ET-bred ram is by Moorundie 073 and carried wool tests of 20.4 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.9 CV and 98.8pc CF.
Taking home the reserve grand champion March-shorn Merino ram ribbon for the Angenup stud was a fine-medium wool sire.
Mr Alcock said this ram had good make and shape.
"He also has a good headset and a top wool all over," Mr Alcock said.
"It was just unfortunate he came up against such a good ram in the champion."
The two-tooth ram was in the grand championship after finishing first in its initial class for March-shorn fine-medium wool Merino rams and being sashed the champion March-shorn fine-medium wool Merino ram ahead of two other rams.
At this point Mr Rogers said it had a good barrel and structure to go with a really quality, soft-handling fine-medium wool.
"He is close to a faultless ram and a credit to the breeders."
The ram is based on pure Angenup breeding and has wool figures of 18.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.6pc CF.
The only major champion ram ribbon the Angenup stud didn't win in the March-shorn section was the reserve grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram ribbon and this went to the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling.
Claiming the reserve grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram ribbon for Wililoo was a two-tooth medium wool ram.
When the Wililoo ram had the reserve grand champion ribbon placed on its back Mr Rogers said it was its meat and wool production ability which got it over the line.
"He is a big, barrelled sheep with plenty of top carcase traits," Mr Rogers said.
"He is also structurally very good and has plenty of wool-cutting ability."
The young ram earned the right to compete for the reserve grand champion ribbon after placing second and being sashed the reserve champion March-shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram behind Angenup's grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram in their opening class.
When it received reserve champion ribbon in its opening class, Mr Dalla said it was a terrific carcase sheep but it didn't quite have the finish of the champion from Angenup.
The AI-bred ram is by Moorundie 061 and out of a Mulloorie blood ewe.
It carried wool figures into the ring of 21.0 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.9 CV and 99pc CF.
In the March-shorn ewe classes there were only six Poll Merino ewes exhibited and it was a ewe from the Edward family's Belmont Park stud, Wagin, which came out on top and was sashed the grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ewe.
When the young Belmont Park ewe was sashed the grand champion Mr Richardson said it was a good line-up of ewes but in the end the Belmont Park ewe was just a little in front of the rest.
"She has a nice, white, crimpy wool and a really good structure," he said.
Prior to being sashed the grand champion, the ewe won its class for March-shorn medium/strong wool Poll Merino ewes and was sashed the champion March shorn medium/strong wool Poll Merino ewe.
When it received this ribbon Mr Dalla said it was a very well-balanced ewe.
"She is structurally very good, plus she has a good width and has plenty of bulk in her wool," he said.
The two-tooth ewe is by Belmont Park Thai and has wool figures of 21.6 micron, 2.8 SD, 12.9 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Taking home the reserve grand champion March-shorn Poll Merino ewe ribbon was a two-year-old ewe from the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, which Mr Richardson said was a big ewe with a sappy fine wool.
The ewe was in the grand championship after being sashed the champion March-shorn superfine/fine/fine-medium wool Poll Merino ewe when it won its class ahead of two other ewes.
At this point Mr Rogers described the ewe as a heavy cutting, rich woolled ewe with plenty of cutting ability.
The six-tooth ewe is by Coromandel 419 and had wool figures of 18.4 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.8pc CF.
The champion pair of March-shorn rams was exhibited by the Angenup stud, when its two Poll Merino sires caught the judges' attention ahead of nine other pairs.
Judge Shaun Counsel, Williams, said it was a tough job to pick the winner as there were four very good pairs in the class but in the end he and fellow judge Wes Lavender, Williams, went for the Angenup pair as they were the most even.
"They are a very even pair in terms of both their wool and conformation," Mr Counsel said.
"They are both structurally correct, have good depth of body and good barrels.
"They also both have stunning, white wools on beautiful skins."
The Angenup pair later went on to be sashed the grand champion pair of the show, when they finished ahead of the champion August shorn pair from the Auburn Valley stud, Williams, due to once again being that bit more even.
The winning Angenup pair included the stud's grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram.
In the August-shorn classes, the four grand champion ribbons went four separate ways.
In the Merino section the grand champion ram ribbon went to the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, while the Mullan family's Quailerup West stud, Wickepin, claimed the grand champion Merino ewe ribbon.
Claiming the grand champion ram ribbon for the Rangeview stud was a fine wool, four-tooth sire.
When it received the grand champion ribbon Mr Richardson said the Rangeview ram was a big, productive ram with a good structure.
"He has a very good, white, long-stapled fine wool to go with a good deep body," Mr Richardson said.
Prior to being judged the grand champion August shorn Merino ram the Rangeview sire was sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram in its opening class.
At this point Mr Alcock said it had a good frame and a good, square body along with a sirey head and a well-nourished fine wool from head to toe.
"He has plenty of length of body and great wool cutting ability," he said.
The ET-bred ram is by Glen Donald 868 and out of Rangeview 127, which is out of the stud's Merryville family.
It had wool figures of 19.3 micron, 2.8 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.7pc CF.
The ram is no stranger to winning champion ribbons as it was this year sashed the champion fine wool Merino ram at the Wagin Woolorama as well as the reserve grand champion Merino ram and champion fine wool Merino ram at the Williams Gateway Expo.
The reserve grand champion August-shorn Merino ram was exhibited by the Maher family's Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin.
Collecting the ribbon for the Rockdale Valley stud was a six-tooth medium wool ram, which was purchased last year as a two-tooth from the Quailerup West stud for $10,000.
The Rockdale Valley ram also earned plenty of praise from the judges when it received its reserve grand champion ribbon.
Mr Richardson said it was the best woolled ram in the line-up but it didn't quite have the size and bulk of the champion to put it in the top spot.
Prior to being judged the reserve grand champion August-shorn Merino ram, the Rockdale Valley sire was sashed the champion August-shorn medium wool Merino ram in its opening class.
At this point Mr Dalla said it had a good, bold, lustrous, long-stapled medium wool.
"He also has a great outlook and is nicely balanced," Mr Dalla said.
The six-tooth, ET-bred ram is by Quailerup West Tommy, which was the grand champion Merino ram at the 2021 Perth Royal Show and out of a Tara Park blood ewe.
It carried wool figures of 20.4 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.6pc CF.
In the Merino ewe classes, it was a medium wool ewe from the Quailerup West stud, which took top honours and was sashed the grand champion August-shorn Merino ewe.
When it collected its grand champion ribbon Mr Dalla said the ewe had good size and carried a long-stapled, bold, soft-handling wool.
"She is a well-balanced and well-covered ewe," he said.
"She is a good all round ewe."
Also full of praise for the ewe was Mr Alcock who said the ewe had a big barrel and a good structure.
"She also has a well-nourished wool with a good handle and plenty of wool cutting ability," he said.
The six-tooth ewe, which was a full ET-bred sister to the Rockdale Valley reserve grand champion August-shorn Merino ram, earned the right to compete for the grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion August-shorn medium wool Merino ewe in its opening class.
The ewe has current wool figures of 20.3 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.3pc CF
Standing in reserve to the Quailerup West ewe and receiving the reserve grand champion August-shorn Merino ewe ribbon was a fine-medium wool ewe from the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams.
Mr Dalla said the Tilba Tilba ewe was a good, bulky fine-medium wool ewe.
"She is well-structured and carries a very good, white, soft-handling wool," he said.
The four-tooth ewe, which is from the stud's Merryville Giant family, stood in the grand champion line-up after placing first in its class for August shorn fine-medium Merino ewes and being sashed the champion August-shorn fine-medium wool Merino ewe.
At this point Mr Rogers said it was a lovely heavy cutting ewe, which was pure in the wool and in the muzzle.
The ewe has wool figures of 20.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.7pc CF.
As in the August-shorn Merino rams, it was another quality woolled ram that also had excellent carcase characteristics that rose to the top and claimed the highest award in the August shorn Poll Merino ram classes - the grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram title.
This time it was an impressive fine-medium wool ram, which had already racked up an impressive resume of awards this year, from the Jackson family's Westerdale stud, that caught the judges' eye and was sashed the grand champion.
When the upstanding ram was sashed the grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram, Mr Dalla said it was a big, correct upstanding ram which was carrying plenty of top quality fine-medium wool.
"He is structurally very good, shows plenty of purity throughout and has a very soft-handling, white wool from head to toe," he said.
"He also has excellent carcase traits for his wool type."
Before being sashed the grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram, the ram was sashed the champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram in its opening class ahead of eight other entries.
At this point Mr Rogers said it had great scale and heaps of production.
"He has a massive frame and plenty of good testing fine-medium wool all over," he said.
"He has a really top wool which is hard to find on a ram of this size.
"He is a credit to the breeders."
The six-tooth Glenlea Park 881 son carried wool figures into the ring of 18.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.6 pc CF.
This grand champion ribbon just added to a long list of awards already won by the ram this year, which include the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram titles at the Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo and the grand champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram of show title at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, in July.
Standing in reserve to the Westerdale ram and collecting the ribbon for the reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram sash was a strong wool sire from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin.
Mr Rogers said the Kolindale ram was structurally very good and would cut a power of wool.
"He is well-covered in a good quality, white, strong wool which is consistent throughout," he said.
The Kolindale ram, was in the grand champion line-up after winning its initial class and being sashed the champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram in front of seven other rams.
At this point Mr Richardson said the Kolindale ram was a big barrelled sire with a beautiful, white, crimpy strong wool.
"He is a complete sheep," Mr Richardson said.
The six-tooth, AI-bred ram by Wallaloo Park 422 and out of a Collinsville Regal 242 blood ewe.
It has wool figures of 22.1 micron, 3.1 SD, 14.2 CV and 98.7pc CF.
The ram had already won a number of top awards this year including the reserve grand champion strong wool ram of show, reserve champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram and reserve champion strong wool Poll Merino ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
In the Poll Merino ewes it was the Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury, which stood head and shoulders above the rest claiming both the grand and reserve grand champion August shorn ribbons.
Collecting the grand champion ribbon was an impressive fine-medium wool ewe.
Mr Richardson said the ewe had a great outlook and was beautifully made.
"She is a very productive ewe which is going to cut a lot of wool," Mr Richardson said.
"She is also fault-free."
The ewe was in the grand champion line-up after being sashed the champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ewe in its opening class.
When it received this ribbon Mr Rogers said it was structurally very good with a massive frame.
"She also has a bale of soft-handling, fine-medium wool on her back," he said.
The four-tooth, AI-bred ewe is by Willandra 447 and has wool figures of 19.0 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.4pc CF.
It was also no stranger to collecting champion ribbons as it won the champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ewe ribbon at this year's Williams Gateway Expo.
Receiving the reserve grand champion August-shorn Poll Merino ewe ribbon was a Seymour Park strong wool ewe which Mr Rogers said carried a good rich wool and there was plenty of it but it just didn't have the size and frame of the champion.
"She is a well-covered and very productive ewe that is going to cut a lot of wool," he said.
Prior to standing in the grand champion line-up the ewe was sashed the champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe in its opening class which attracted three entries.
Here Mr Richardson said the Seymour Park ewe was a good square ewe with plenty of wool cutting ability.
"She is pure and had a good feminine face," he said.
The four-tooth ewe, which has wool figures of 19.6 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.4pc CF, is also an AI-bred Willandra 447 daughter.
Seymour Park collected another champion ribbon when it exhibited the champion ram and ewe pair ahead of five other pairs.
Mr Richardson said the August shorn pair from the stud were very even.
"They are both structurally sound, very productive and both had very good wools from head to toe," he said.
The champion pair of August shorn rams was exhibited by the Rintoul family's Auburn Valley stud when its two Poll Merino sires got the nod in front of three other pairs.
Judge Wes Lavender said it was very close between all four pairs with not much in it but in the end the Auburn Valley pair got the nod as they were just that little bit more even.
"They have good size and conformation and are very even in their wool type," Mr Lavender said.
"They also have good pure muzzles and good polls.
"They match up really well and are a very good pair."
The Auburn Valley pair went on to be sashed the reserve grand champion pair of rams of the show.
