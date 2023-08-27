Farm Weekly
Boekeman Machinery's two new faces

By Mal Gill
August 28 2023 - 9:00am
New branch manager at Boekeman Machinery Northam, Darryl Verburg (left) and new Boekeman Machinery group precision farming manager Conor McGuckian who is back after almost five years, including having worked for Case IH and New Holland dealers in Alberta, Canada.
An agricultural technology wheel has turned full measure for precision farming specialist Conor McGuckian.

