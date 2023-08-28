A bumper Nuffield Australia conference, featuring presentations from two cohorts of COVID-delayed scholars, will be held in Perth next month.
More than 300 of Australia's best and brightest in food and fibre production are expected to gather to hear the 2020 and 2021 Nuffield Scholars present their findings.
They will also hear from guest speakers, including CBH Group chairman Simon Stead, Future Drought Fund director Stuart Watt, and WA-based scholars Andrew Fowler (2000), John Foss (2001) and Tracy Lefroy (2006).
The conference opens with the Awards Gala Dinner at Optus Stadium on Monday, September 11, followed by two days of informative seminars and networking events at the Pan Pacific Hotel.
The week concludes with a study tour across the Margaret River region on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15, visiting farms and agribusinesses.
Nuffield Australia chief executive officer and 2013 scholar Jodie Redcliffe is excited to be hosting the prestigious conference in WA, the nation's largest grain-producing region and significant producer of meat, livestock, wool, horticulture, and honey.
"Our conference provides a meeting point to connect and exchange knowledge within Australian agriculture, and as a State so focused on farming's growth and prosperity, we cannot wait to welcome attendees for exciting sessions and speakers," Ms Redcliffe said.
"Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from both the 2020 and 2021 returning scholars, who will present the findings of their cutting-edge global research, following a long hiatus of COVID-19 delays.
"These scholars in the 2020- and 2021-year group have arguably had the most challenging scholarship experiences with many delays relating to international travel.
"Yet they have stoically now completed their research and are excited about sharing their new knowledge."
More than 25 scholars will present their findings over two days, providing rich and diverse insights.
"We see this as an unmissable event as we will also be announcing and introducing the newly selected 2024 scholars."
Ms Redcliffe invited everyone involved in primary industries to register to attend.
More information: Go to nuffield.com.au/conference-2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.