Nuffield scholars at WA conference

August 28 2023 - 1:00pm
CBH Group chairman Simon Stead will be one of the guest speakers at the conference in Perth.
A bumper Nuffield Australia conference, featuring presentations from two cohorts of COVID-delayed scholars, will be held in Perth next month.

