Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rabobank best of five to Lewisdale stud

By Jodie Rintoul
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale, Rabobank Trophy for the best team of five sheep was won by the Lewis familys Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, with a team of five August-shorn Poll Merino rams. With the winning team were Angus Gidley-Baird (left), Rabobank, Ray Lewis, Rebecca Matthews, Lewisdale, Natalie Purdy, Rabobank, John Bushby, Lewisdale, Martin Anderson, Rabobank, Michael Maunder and Peta Bushby, Lewisdale, Zed Briginshaw and Phillip Edkins, Rabobank.
The 2023 Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale, Rabobank Trophy for the best team of five sheep was won by the Lewis familys Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, with a team of five August-shorn Poll Merino rams. With the winning team were Angus Gidley-Baird (left), Rabobank, Ray Lewis, Rebecca Matthews, Lewisdale, Natalie Purdy, Rabobank, John Bushby, Lewisdale, Martin Anderson, Rabobank, Michael Maunder and Peta Bushby, Lewisdale, Zed Briginshaw and Phillip Edkins, Rabobank.

The Lewisdale name will again grace the Rabobank trophy for the best group of five sheep for a second time after the Lewis family's Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, claimed the trophy at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.