The Lewisdale name will again grace the Rabobank trophy for the best group of five sheep for a second time after the Lewis family's Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, claimed the trophy at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale.
The win means the Lewisdale stud is now one of an elite group of five studs to have won the trophy multiple times since it was first presented 29 years ago in 1995.
As in the past eight years, the class was again open to a group of five sheep from the same stud and of the same shearing.
Prior to that it was presented to the best group of three rams and two ewes and the group had to be either all Merino or all Poll Merinos.
The Lewisdale stud won with a team of five August-shorn Poll Merino rams in front of three other teams that stood before the judges.
Judge Elliot Richardson, Mianelup stud, Gnowangerup, said all four teams were very good and good representations of the breed and in the end they went for the Lewisdale team as it was hard to fault.
"They are a very good team of rams and they are very even in terms of their type when it comes to their size, structure and wool," Mr Richardson said.
"All five are very big, uncomplicated, productive rams that display both impressive wool and meat production ability.
"They are real dual-purpose rams and a credit to the breeder.
"They were very hard to pass."
All five rams in the team were from a syndicate joining, of Seymour Park George bloodline rams.
They have an average bodyweight of 150 kilograms and in the wool measure 19.3, 21.8, 22.7, 19.8 and 20.3 microns.
