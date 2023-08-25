Farm Weekly
Westerdale sire tops Katanning at $41,000

By Jodie Rintoul, Kane Chatfield & Kyah Peeti
August 25 2023 - 2:00pm
WESTERDALE $41,000: The Jackson familys Westerdale stud, McAlinden, topped this years Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning last week with an August shorn Poll Merino ram selling to the King familys Warralea stud, Gairdner, for $41,000. With the top-priced ram were Elders auctioneer James Culleton (left), Westerdale stud connections Ashton Lantzke, Craig and Peter Jackson, Nathan King, Elders stud stock and buyer Jarrod King, Warralea stud.
After recording the best two results in the sale's history in the past two years, achieving another top result was always going to be a hard task at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning given the position currently facing the WA sheep and wool industry.

