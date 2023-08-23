Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data shows an increase in sheep slaughter for the June quarter of 1.5 per cent.
The sheep turnoff ratio (STR) is indicative of the changes in the national flock and is useful for predicting future movements in the flock cycle.
Episode 3 founder and director Matt Dalgleish said the ABS data showed the STR lifted from 10.4pc to 11.9pc in three months.
"After spending much of 2022 at record low levels, the Sheep Turnoff Ratio, an indicator of flock rebuild or flock liquidation, has continued to climb toward the 14pc threshold that signifies what part of the flock cycle we are in," Mr Dalgleish said.
He said the current level suggested a continued flock rebuild phase however, the general trend pointed to an eventual crossover into the 14pc and a liquidation cycle.
"On an annual average basis the STR is at 10.7pc for 2023, compared to the 9.2pc seen in 2022," Mr Dalgleish said.
"A scatter plot of the annual average STR versus the annual change to the flock shows that an STR of 10.7pc is consistent with a flock increase of about 5pc for the 2023 season.
"In comparison Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has target of 3.6pc for flock growth in 2023 according to its July sheep industry projections.
"An STR continuing to climb for the rest of 2023 could see the MLA flock growth target turn out to be pretty accurate."
MLA's market intelligence's report, 'Industry projections 2023 Australian sheep - July update', stated the national flock was recorded at 78.75 million, with the number of breeding ewes equalling 46.4m head, both at their highest levels since 2007 and was due to above average rainfall over three consecutive years.
MLA and Australian Wool Innovation's May, 2023 Sheep Producer Intentions Survey showed 64pc of total breeding ewe numbers were Merino, 14pc first-cross (Merino crossed with another breed) and 12pc were terminal breeds.
Part of the survey conducted in October last year determined the lamb flock was 40pc pure Merino, 35pc prime lamb and 15pc first-cross.
The survey data collected in May this year gave insight into what producers intentions were for the breeding ewes over the next year.
Results showed that:
- 30pc were expecting to increase;
- 38pc expected to remain the same;
- 32pc were expecting to decrease;
- 69pc of these producers are going to decrease numbers by culling older ewes that they may have retained from the rebuild.
The 32pc decrease, with its added breakdown explaining that 69pc of these would be targeting their older ewes to decrease numbers is a concern for WA producers.
According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development 2019 report - 'Implications of management decisions on the WA sheep flock in response to changing markets', by Kate Pritchett, the WA sheep flock is extremely sensitive to changes in breeding ewe numbers and any significant changes in sheep numbers would take a long time rebuild.
"The results showed the importance of the number and proportion of breeding ewes in the flock," the report said.
"They demonstrated the significant impact that changes in the breeding ewe component has on the WA flock due to the effect on the number of lambs available for slaughter and replacement, and the volume of sheepmeat and wool produced.
"Production is most sensitive to the number of breeding ewes in the flock because of the importance of lamb production."
Fewer ewes results in fewer lambs produced and available as replacements, it also means fewer lambs turned off.
The report said the producer decisions could have long-term consequences on the WA flock and acknowledged WA sheep producers acted independently of each other but their collective decisions could result in large changes to the WA sheep flock.
"It is the net result of these decisions that determines sheepmeat and wool production, with flow-on effects to other sheep producers, rural communities, and support industries," the report said.
"A decline in the flock size or structure must be identified early as there is a long turnaround time involved in livestock breeding.
"Flock rebuilding is dependent on the productivity of local ewes.
"Because the importation of sheep into WA is strictly limited, the industry depends on local ewes to increase the State flock."
The ability to rapidly change to a larger flock, while maintaining similar stocking rates, would rely on increasing the marking rate significantly, keeping more lambs and/or retaining older ewes.
"Getting back into sheep or rebuilding a flock requires significant capital investment (sheep, fencing, yards, water etc.) and time, with estimates that a whole-farm break-even period is between nine and 11 years," the report said.
MLA said the Australian industry faced a notable challenge with the Federal government's commitment to phase out live sheep exports by sea during its next term.
It said despite strong import demand for our sheep and good supply capacity out of Australia over the coming years, the uncertainty around the phase-out timing was challenging for producers, exporters, importers and all other parts of the supply chain.
WoolProducers Australia, in its submission, said the consequences could be dire for the WA wool industry.
"There is strong negative sentiment among sheep producers in WA, which has been highlighted in MLA and AWI's May, 2023 Sheep Producers Intention Survey stating a massive 48pc decline in producer confidence," WoolProducers said.
"It is worth noting that already WA producers are reporting a strong forecast fall in wether flock numbers in the next 12 months (forecast to fall 45pc), which will have a detrimental impact on WA's wool production volumes."
