This year's spring real estate selling season is shaping up to be quite an unpredictable one for farming properties, but it is expected to be busy for city residential, regional and lifestyle markets.
This is expected to make up for the relatively sedate spring and early summer selling season nationally last year, according to a new report from Core Logic's Tim Lawless, who said the trend in listings would be a critical factor to monitor in the coming months.
He said the flow of new listings added to the Australian housing market had generally been rising since mid-June, in contrast to the usual seasonal trend where new vendor activity would be trending lower through the colder months.
Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) rural spokesman Mark Murray said in the farming space, listings this spring were likely to buck the trend expected for housing and lifestyle blocks and were probably not going to be much higher than in previous years.
But he said the outlook was a real "crystal ball" question this year and likely to be unpredictable in a good way.
"I think the bulk of farmland listings we will see will be from those farmers who are retiring from the industry or those leaving without a farming succession plan in place," Mr Murray said.
"And there are fewer and fewer of these each year."
With less stock coming on to the market, Mr Murray said he expected farmland values to hold strong and remain strong through the spring period.
He said this was despite lower sheep values and high crop input costs putting some pressure on farm budgets.
"The majority of Western Australian farmers seem to be in a good position to hold on to their farms, with debt in good control," he said.
"And those who wanted to capitalise on high land values in the past three years have already done so.
"Mr Murray said there was some appetite for farm holdings from buyers, and these were mostly neighbour-to-neighbour transactions, big family farming operators and corporate capable players.
He said in the rural lifestyle market, there continued to be strong demand in popular coastal locations from Perth's western suburbs and local up or down-sizing buyers.
Outside of the more popular destinations, Mr Murray said demand for smaller regional coastal blocks would be driven mostly by locals.
Regionally, REIWA chief executive officer Cath Hart said the situation generally across WA was that demand was high, properties were selling quickly and the number of active listings (those advertised on reiwa.com) had generally fallen year-on year.
"In most regional centres, active listings have shown a significant decline," Ms Hart said.
For example, at the end of the June 2023 quarter, active listings in Albany declined 41.88 per cent over the year.
Broome was down 31.8pc, Bunbury was down 41pc, Busselton was down 39.8pc, Esperance was down 25.5pc, Geraldton was down 24.2pc, Port Hedland was down 16.2pc and across the rest of WA active listings were down 22.7pc.
Kalgoorlie showed more stability, with active listings down just 2.6pc, while Karratha recorded an increase in active listings, up 73.3pc across the year.
"Regional centres have seen their median days on market decrease over the past year and the quicker selling times are helping keep active listings low," Ms Hart said.
"For example, in the South West, new listings are on par with the number of sales and the median time to sell is nearly four times faster than pre-COVID levels.
"These trends are mirrored in Perth.
"While the number of new listings has increased over the winter period, this has not seen active listings increase.
"Year-on-year new listings are just 7.4pc lower, while active listings are 38.6 per cent lower."
Ms Hart said properties were still coming to the market, but were selling extremely quickly - in a median of 10 days.
She said while data may indicate an easing of demand on the east coast, that was not the case in WA.
"New stock is being absorbed quickly and this is keeping active listings very low," she said.
"For example, sales are about 1pc higher than a year ago, which is similar to 2021, but compared to the average across 2015-19, they are 46.7pc higher.
"REIWA's members report people are still keen to sell, but the difficulty in finding a new home to either buy or rent is making this more challenging than it has been in previous years.
"This will make the spring selling season very interesting."
Mr Lawless said, nationally, based on the pre-COVID decade average, new listings added to the national housing market dropped by 5.2pc between autumn and winter, before rising by an average of 9.8pc between winter and spring.
"In contrast, through the winter season to-date, new listings have risen by 13.2pc this year, driven mostly by a 17.9pc rise across the capital cities - compared with a 4.6pc rise in the flow of new listings across the combined regional areas of the country," Mr Lawless said.
"In the four weeks ending August 13, the number of new listings added to the Australian housing market was 3.3pc above the previous five-year average.
"This is the first time we have seen the flow of new listings rise above the five-year benchmark since September last year."
Mr Lawless said the counter seasonal lift in vendor activity could probably be attributed to the positive turn in housing values across most regions since March, alongside historically low advertised supply levels working to boost vendor confidence.
He said there was a positive correlation between rising house values and a lift in new listings.
"Anecdotally, we may also be seeing more home owners needing to sell amid a peak in the 'fixed rate cliff', elevated interest rates and high cost of living pressures," Mr Lawless said.
"Data on mortgage arrears continues to show a historically small portion of borrowers are behind on their mortgage repayments.
"However, we are likely to see mortgage stress becoming more evident through the second half of the year."
The CoreLogic analysis found most of the broad regions of Australia were recording a rise in the number of fresh listings coming to market.
But the lift is generally from a low base and driven by the capital cities.
Compared to the same period a year ago, new listings are up 1.5pc across the combined capitals, but down 11.7pc across the combined regional markets.
Focusing on the capitals, Mr Lawless said the only cities to record a higher number of new listings relative to a year ago were Sydney (up 10.9pc) and Melbourne (up 9.7pc).
Each of these cities is now recording a new listing trend that is above the previous five-year average as well.
The remaining capitals are all recording a rise in the number of new listings through winter - but not enough to push fresh stock levels higher than a year ago or above the previous five-year benchmark.
Regional listing trends haven't shown the same uplift.
CoreLogic found that since the start of winter, the trend in new listings is up 4.6pc across the combined regional areas of Australia, but holding 11.7pc below levels recorded a year ago and 10.5pc below the previous five-year average.
Regional Victoria is the only broad rest-of-state region to record a higher number of fresh listings relative to a year ago, but only marginally at 0.9pc.
Regional areas of WA, SA and Queensland comprise 16 of the top 20 regional areas where advertised supply levels have dropped below the previous five-year average.
Most of these areas have recorded a steady decline in advertised stock levels since the onset of the pandemic as demand outpaces supply in these regions.
Although advertised stock levels are already extremely low, at least by a historical standpoint, many of these regions continue to see a trend towards less stock on market amid an insufficient flow of new listings to meet demand.
The capital city regions included on the top 20 list were located in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide - with each of these areas located around the outer fringes of the metro area.
Mr Lawless said based on activity from industry participants on CoreLogic's RP Data platform, the real estate sector is becoming more active.
Since the first week of July, the number of pre-listing reports generated by real estate agents has been tracking higher than a year ago and well above pre-COIVD levels (based on activity at the same time of the year in 2019).
Nationally, in the week ending August 13, agent activity was 14.8pc higher than at the same time last year, 10pc higher than in 2021 and 31pc above levels in 2019.
Although advertised stock levels are the lowest relative to average levels in WA, SA and Queensland, these are the states where real estate agent activity has increased the most over the past four weeks, signaling a rise in fresh listings could be on the way in these regions.
Activity from real estate agents was 7.5pc higher in the past four weeks in WA, 5.7pc higher across SA and up 5.4pc in Queensland.
The trend in listings will be a critical factor to monitor in the coming months.
