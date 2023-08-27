A new and cutting-edge machine is set to measure livestock methane - one burp at a time.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) showcased the GreenFeed methane machine to WA producers and industry representatives at the Katanning Research Station (KRS) last week.
The machine is just one of several ways DPIRD plan on paving the way to a carbon neutral future by 2030, in alignment with industry and WA Government's commitment to reducing emissions.
DPIRD emissions program manager Mandy Curnow said the department also wanted to utilise KRS as a practical demonstration site.
This was to provide and support the application of tested carbon-neutral options for WA broadacre farmers in combating climate change.
Ms Curnow said while there were plenty of organisations and research institutions doing work in the space, there were still some gaps.
"We want to start focusing on the questions WA producers, particularly broadacre farmers, might have and give them some answers," Ms Curnow said.
"It is complex, but the aim is to develop low carbon farming systems that are both sustainable and profitable.
"For example, growers might put lime down to improve productivity and increase yields, but at the same time this comes with its own emissions.
"How do we balance out the value of emissions, productivity, profitability and how they interact?"
The 'achieving carbon neutrality by 2030' project is set to involve testing and demonstrating carbon neutral options including:
So what steps have Katanning Research Station taken so far?
In 2020, DPIRD conducted a baseline organisational carbon footprint for the station, which outlined the current emissions and emission reduction strategies.
Baseline emissions were done as an average over two years and showed 2500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent was produced, of which 73 per cent came directly from the livestock enterprise.
"Flock enteric methane from sheep dominated our emissions profile," Ms Curnow said.
"There were emissions in manure and sheep feed, as well as smaller proportions including diesel and electricity.
"We also looked at product intensity of the emissions for products onfarm, which vary depending on the yield, season or inputs.
"It is important that work to find that baseline is done over a few years."
Once the baseline emissions were found, KRS looked at how to reduce its carbon footprint.
A strategy and implementation plan was developed from scenario modelling.
In the time since, emission reduction work has commenced within rehabilitation and revegetation of non-arable land, restructuring the sheep flock and shoring up water supply.
Ms Curnow said there were a number of key areas the research station was focusing on including:
Rehabilitation and revegetation of non-arable land
Salt land rehabilitation provides an opportunity to increase carbon storage through vegetation while increasing fodder supply over autumn.
Two areas of the station require rehabilitation.
The first is the main drainage line at the front of the station.
The second is a low-lying area on the eastern side of the station.
Main drainage line
A groundwater drain with accompanying revegetation was constructed to enhance the productivity and amenity of the site, by removing saline groundwater from the environment.
The drain was completed in July 2023.
The choice of drain type was driven by the need to serve as a demonstration site.
Low-lying pasture land
About 85 hectares of marginal saline land will undergo planting into a saltbush system.
This system will consist of predominantly Anamika saltbush in double rows spaced at 10m.
The interrow will be seeded with tall wheatgrass and a shotgun mix of salt-tolerant grasses and legumes.
This will substantially increase the productivity of the land by providing forage options during the autumn feed gap.
Restructuring the sheep flock
KRS management have reduced the size of the replacement flock by 10pc through improvements in management and is looking at purchasing required adult ewes instead of raising replacement ewes from lambs.
This will reduce emissions as flocks that are grown on dedicated sheep production enterprises will have lower emissions than those grown on the research station.
The total sheep numbers are 10pc lower in 2023 than in 2019, resulting in an estimated emissions reduction of about 10pc per annum.
"We need to make our flock as efficient as possible," Ms Curnow said.
"The driver for flock emissions or emissions is days on the planet, so how old they are, when they are turned off and how much they grow."
Understanding soil carbon and soil quality
Ongoing research at the station focuses on enhancing soil organic content, which offers the dual benefit of sequestering carbon and improving overall productivity.
A program of soil carbon measurement is underway to investigate and document the impact of land use on soil organic carbon.
Shoring up water supply
DPIRD is investigating the opportunity for a more sustainable water supply for the feedlot and cropping requirements.
In May 2023, a production bore test hole yielded a flow rate of two litres per second.
The water quality of the bore is approximately 870 millisiemens per metre (mS/m), indicating some salinity.
Two potential approaches are under consideration to address the salinity.
Either, dilute the saline groundwater with dam water, effectively reducing the salinity levels, or construct a reverse osmosis plant.
Both approaches ensure a reliable water supply for animals while improving saline areas.
In other projects, Ms Curnow said four of the infield GreenFeed machines were DPIRD's latest investment and had been purchased to measure sheep methane emissions in the paddock.
The GreenFeed system attracts livestock to the trailer with a pellet.
When each animal visits, their electronic identification ear tag is read and a fan is automatically activated that extracts air from around their head capturing gases released on their breath.
The air is analysed by the machine measuring methane, carbon dioxide, oxygen and hydrogen to determine the emissions profile of the animal.
This gives researchers real-time monitoring on their computers and access to data remotely without the need to be physically present in the paddock.
About 20 animals can be measured per GreenFeed machine and data is collected every time they visit the feeder.
Data collected will play a pivotal role in delivering precise information on emissions for differing forage and feed types, and at different stages of an animal's life.
Ms Curnow said KRS was now in the process of getting the implementation plan of the project in place.
This stage would involve setting up demonstration sites, so WA growers could see what has and hasn't been achieved, what research and development was being undertaken and where gaps had been identified.
"Research, development and demonstration is the breadth of what we are wanting to do," she said.
"We will continue working closely with farmers, industry experts and researchers to assess the viability, efficacy and scalability of these options.
"By equipping farmers with the necessary tools and knowledge, the project strives to support the reduction of emissions within the livestock and cropping sectors and contribute to the government's broader sustainability objectives."
