WA Meat Marketing Co-operative (WAMMCO) is set to return $8.3 million in rebates to its hundreds of producer members this year.
The co-operative announced on Tuesday the figure would be returned via pool bonuses by the end of August.
It follows on from last year's record of $8.4m and takes the total payout of pool bonuses made by WAMMCO to $39.55m over the past decade.
The rebate will include 60 cents per kilogram and 30c/kg for all qualifying lambs and mutton, respectively, on deliveries to WAMMCO's Katanning abattoir.
WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said the rebate was a sign that the intensive work and investment done over the years from the farmgate to consumer plate was making all the difference.
He said the past season was not without challenges, with massive flows of lamb and mutton not seen in WA for many years.
"As we entered the new season, we still had many weeks of old-season lamb processing to complete, and we had to work very hard to process these and then get back on top of our new season lamb processing numbers," Mr MacRury said.
"I was very proud of the WAMMCO team given we were the only WA processor really focused on processing high numbers of lamb in the second half of the 2022/23 season."
WAMMCO plans to make some major capacity investment over the next two years with planning underway for new slaughter, freezer and cool store operations.
Mr MacRury said WAMMCO could not sit on its hands and force WA lamb and mutton producers to wait long periods for processing space.
"We have the market access and market investment to be able to successfully process and market another 2500 lambs and mutton per day, and we are really focused on making this reality for the industry," he said.
WAMMCO's 2022-23 financial year result will be finalised at its annual meeting in Katanning this October.
