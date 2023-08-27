Farm Weekly
Hillcroft Farms shares breeding vision

By Kyah Peeti
August 27 2023 - 7:00pm
With the guest panel speakers was Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling (left), neXtgen Agri Consultants James Lines and Mark Ferguson, Hillcroft Farms stud co-principals Greta and Dawson Bradford and Steve Cook, Toodyay.
The Bradford family has hosted a very successful on-property field day at its Popanyinning UltraWhite stud, Hillcroft Farms, showcasing its quality stud sires leading up to this year's ram selling season.

