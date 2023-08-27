The Bradford family has hosted a very successful on-property field day at its Popanyinning UltraWhite stud, Hillcroft Farms, showcasing its quality stud sires leading up to this year's ram selling season.
The event attracted about 70 producers, livestock agents, potential and returning stud clients - who were all impressed with the information presented and the UltraWhite sheep displays.
These displays included the first offering of the new HF Plus (GDF9 gene) rams destined for this year's sale.
The field day was organised to highlight the HF Plus variant of the GDF9 gene, how to implement shedding sheep breeds into any program, joining ewe lambs, meeting targets and maintaining a successful mindset.
The guest speakers started with neXtgen Agri Consultants Mark Ferguson and James Lines.
The Bradford family spoke about all things breeding, shedding, maximising production and data.
Hillcroft Farms stud co-principal Dawson Bradford senior spoke about the HF Plus variant of the GDF9 gene, the vision and aim of the stud, as well as showcasing the product they have to offer.
"We wanted to focus on what we initially set out to do when we first started the stud and what our vision for the breed was," Mr Bradford said.
"We have selected traits over the years that not only benefit producers, but the processors and consumers too."
Mr Bradford said his family had worked hard to present data to back up what they were doing at Hillcroft Farms, using data such as worm egg counts and eating quality.
"We want to back this up with science and data, not just the visual appraisal of the sheep," he said.
In his presentation, Mr Bradford said they were excited to release their rams that host the HF Plus variant of the GDF9 gene into this year's sale.
"There is more than one GDF9 gene, so we wanted to specify it was the HF Plus, because there are others out there that aren't so user friendly," he said.
"But we believe the HF Plus is the safest gene that there is out there."
The Bradford family implemented the gene in 2015, after buying semen in 2014, and now have eight-generation progeny available for this year - which is 98 per cent pure.
"The aim behind introducing the gene was to improve fertility," Mr Bradford said.
"One copy of that gene will lift scanning rates by 30-35pc and two copies to 55-65pc from our experience.
"The aim is to have all of the stock producing twins."
Mr Bradford said when they initially selected the gene, the criteria was to have it as low as possible, to only produce twins.
"We wanted to inform the crowd about how quickly the gene can be implemented into any flock using either single, or double copy rams," he said.
Mr Bradford's son Dawson also educated the crowd about how to implement a shedding breed into a commercial or stud flock.
"We have always kept a commercial focus on our sheep operation, using traits to give an economic benefit," Mr Bradford said.
"We also chase growth and muscle using Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) to improve turn off times and increase carcase yields, while also using other things such as worm resistance to reduce workload and costs.
"The aim is to minimise our costs and maximise our returns."
Using his knowledge from when his family made the shift from a wool growing breed to a wool shedding breed, Mr Bradford spoke about how the experience was for the Bradford family, and the issues they faced."
A lot of the audience wanted to hear what the transition was like for us because they were considering introducing a shedding breed.
Mr Bradford said the 'grade up' programs could be done reasonably quickly, and economically.
"The easiest way to begin the process is to start with a bare pointed ewe and put a good clean UltraWhite ram over it," he said.
"That progeny will shed to varying degrees, but the aim is to produce sheep that don't need shearing and crutching because these are the costs you want to eliminate."
Mr Bradford said they started with ewes that admittedly did look "a bit scruffy", but didn't need to be shorn or crutched and didn't get fly struck, which reduced both coats and the family's workload.
"As an example, it can be a very slow process to breed the wool off a Merino, and the progeny would need shearing for generations," he said.
"So we do not recommend transitioning into shedding sheep this way, as it is too difficult."
In addition to the shedding process, a few simple improvements have been made on Hillcroft Farms to make the work and management load easier.
"By simply driving all the steel posts down on fences to ensure the bottom wire is only 50 millimetres from the ground, it has stopped the sheep going under fences, which means we do not use any electric fencing," Mr Bradford said.
"Cocky gates have also been replaced with steel gates and we have also invested in various sheep handling equipment and covered yards to make stock work more comfortable and enjoyable."
Mr Bradford also spoke about animal production, and how the consumer and welfare requirements in this field are constantly increasing.
"Although we can never please the extreme animal activists, whose aim is to stop all animal production, we can produce sheep in a system that is acceptable to all consumers," he said.
"Contentious husbandry practices such as mulesing or tail docking that are used in traditional sheep operations are not required in an UltraWhite flock.
"It's a win-win when we can reduce our costs and workload, but also increase the welfare standards of our sheep flock."
Mr Ferguson spoke of the HF Plus variant of the GDF9 gene during his presentation, along with advice about meeting targets and maintaining a successful mindset.
"The HF Plus increases the ovulation rate by up to 40-50pc and it is the most exciting single gene marker we've ever had," Mr Ferguson said.
"A recent example is the Booroola gene, which can be quite hard to control and produces litters of lambs.
"But this GDF9 variant, so far, produces singles or twins, and doesn't go much further than that."
Mr Ferguson highlighted the importance of figures within the business, and why knowing your numbers and having targets for factors such as lamb survival, mortality and growth rates can be crucial.
"It is more beneficial having a clear idea of what is going on within the business, instead of relying on seasons and feed availability," he said.
"Having a genetic plan in place and working on what drivers growers want to focus on for each enterprise, while using all the tools possible, will help them move towards those plans.
"The brain can be a powerful tool to assist people in reaching their targets and goals."
Similarly, Mr Ferguson covered ways for farmers to maintain a successful mindset.
"In a time when the industry is under a lot of pressure in WA, focusing on the big picture and long-term goals rather than short-term ones, particularly in regards to genetics, needs to be addressed," he said.
"We have seen that a lot of people are making decisions based on the current markets, rather than taking the next 10 years of markets into consideration, which is what we should be doing."
Mr Lines covered the importance of ewe lamb joining, using research to support his presentation, and said there were a lot of producers present that had already joined ewe lambs, who were aiming to refine or tweak their joining program.
He said it was in the best interests of any UltraWhite, or shedding breed producer to join ewe lambs for the best possible breeding outcome.
"The key recommendations when joining ewe lambs are that they are joined at about eight months of age and weigh a minimum of 45kg when the rams go in," Mr Lines said.
"Although, if the ewe lambs are gaining 100 to 200 grams of weight per day during the joining period, it can have a positive impact in terms of the number of lambs produced.
"Using research from the past 10-12 years, conducted predominantly by Murdoch University showed that joining ewe lambs at seven to eight months old suggests that there is no evidence that joining ewes as lambs has any affect on their lifetime productivity.
"There were some concerned people who thought if you join ewes as lambs, they might break down at three to four years old.
"The research found there was no difference in the amount of ewes that were getting culled on poor udders or structural faults, and when producers classed their five to six year old ewes that were joined as ewe lambs and their ewes that were joined as a hogget.
"So it doesn't affect the longevity of the animal by joining a ewe at that age."
For anyone interested in potentially joining their ewe lambs or producers already joining ewe lambs, Mr Lines said the new Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) lamb decision-support tool was very helpful.
"The tool is free and can be found on the MLA website," he said.
"Producers are able to put in their own farm production numbers, commodity prices and other things, and the system will generate a scenario or optimum recommendation for how producers can manage ewe lamb joining."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.