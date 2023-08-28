Seven high school bands will go head to head at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days in an epic battle of instruments and genres.
Students from Albany Senior High School and country boarders from Perth's Hale School will not only play against each other, but also in bands from their own schools, leaving the loyalties on the playground.
"It's a true battle of the bands," said co-ordinator Holly McDonald.
Ms McDonald has been involved in the battle of the bands event for eight years, and in this time, has been constantly impressed by the talent that is shown on stage.
"It's pretty amazing, these kids are insane - they're 14 and playing the guitar better than I could ever imagine," Ms McDonald said.
"It's so impressive, and I think down here especially, we're probably limited with what we have available, but it hasn't seemed to hold anyone back.
"Everyone is very impressive in terms of what they can do, and there's just a real passion for music which is wonderful to see.
"There's all different kinds of bands and types of music, from rock to reggae.
"Last year we had an orchestra of 25 people and all of their instruments," Ms McDonald said.
The orchestra prompted a band size limit of up to eight people.
Sponsored by Moylan Grain Silos, Newdegate Stock and Trading, and Newdegate Machinery Field Days, the event has some amazing prizes supporting the bands and their schools.
First prize is $500 cash to the band, and then an additional $700 to the school's music department.
The runner-up prize is $250 to the band, and another $250 to the school's music department.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.