Hale School and Albany Senior High School bands battle at Newdegate Machinery Field Days

By Perri Polson
August 28 2023 - 5:00pm
This year, Hale School and Albany Senior High School will compete for the top prize.
Seven high school bands will go head to head at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days in an epic battle of instruments and genres.

