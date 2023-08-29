Farm Weekly
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Services and Authorities Council (AFAC) seasonal outlook for Spring.

By Perri Polson
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:43am
An average fire season is expected for WA.
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Services and Authorities Council (AFAC) has released its seasonal outlook report for this spring, which shows an average fire season.

