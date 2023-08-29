The Australasian Fire and Emergency Services and Authorities Council (AFAC) has released its seasonal outlook report for this spring, which shows an average fire season.
However the report showed there may be higher fire potential for southern WA in late spring, where drier and warmer conditions may contribute to increased fuel availability.
"(This may) make bushfires more difficult to suppress," the report said.
AFAC said there were some areas in the State's south which were experiencing below average root zone soil moisture.
Combined with a forecasted drier and warmer spring, grasslands in these areas are likely to dry out earlier in the season compared to an average year.
The report urged landholders to be mindful as they prepare their properties for bushfire season, as higher fuel availability may impact planned burns.
For the Kimberley region, an above average wet season has delayed the onset of dry season conditions, which means bushfire risk will increase later in the season after the grasslands have dried out.
"Almost the entire country can expect drier and warmer conditions than normal this spring, so it is important for Australians to be alert to local risks of bushfire over the coming months, regardless of their location," said AFAC chief Rob Webb.
"Fire is a regular part of the Australian landscape in spring.
"Wherever you live, work or travel, now is the time to plan and prepare.
"Understand your risk, know where you will get your information, and talk to your family about what you will do."
