Analytics for the Australian Grains Industry (AAGI) gets funding boost

By Jasmine Peart
August 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Representatives of the strategic partners for the Analytics for the Australian Grains Industry initiative, GRDC manager enabling technologies John Rivers (left), The University of Queensland emeritus professor and professor of biometry Kaye Basford, University of Adelaide Biometry Hub Julian Taylor and Curtin University professor and Centre for Crop and Disease Management director Mark Gibberd.Photo by GRDC.
A substantial $92 million combined investment has been announced for Analytics for the Australian Grains Industry (AAGI).

