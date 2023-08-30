CBH has officially finished upgrades to its Latham site in the Mid West.
The site upgrades include a construction of a new open bulkhead and installation of a refurbished sample hut, portable weighbridge and new amenities facility.
Prior to the upgrades, the Latham site had a horizontal D-type built in 1973 and one open bulkhead.
The new open bulkhead converted the temporary gravel bulkhead built for the two previous record crops into a permanent 52,400 tonne storage.
The upgrade also included bulk earthworks, pavement and underground services.
More than 38,000 square metres of asphalt and spray seal was laid throughout the process.
CBH area 3 manager Ben Ketteringham said the expansion was a win for growers, employees and the network.
"We'll be able to sample, weigh and receive more tonnes through the new site set up," Mr Ketteringham said.
"With the old set-up, we were limited in how many tonnes we could weigh in and out, so the increased throughput at the weighbridge really helps."
This will improve cycle times, especially in the morning, with the amount of space provided through the new marshal-sample-weigh area.
On the flipside, Mr Ketteringham said this will also help with outloading.
He said it meant they could line up trucks safely and load them when they were ready.
CBH hopes the improvements will encourage more growers to deliver grain to Latham, rather than neighbouring sites.
"By having more storage, we should be able to keep tonnes at the Latham site, rather than growers and contractors having to drive up the highway to McLevie or Perenjori," Mr Ketteringham said.
"It will increase safety in the area, enabling growers to deliver closer and reduce unnecessary longer truck trips."
The project was finished on schedule, with CBH project delivery manager Brad Ashworth impressed with how efficiently the project was completed.
Sealing was completed in late May, and final finishing work started in early July.
"Multiplant Holdings is our head contractor and, between their team and other contractors on site, they have done a great job moving the project along."
Along with this year's upgrade, Western Power connected permanent power to the site.
This installation was at no capital cost to CBH, which Mr Ashworth said was a "great outcome".
"Now the CBH assets are supported by permanent power, improving resilience and performance of the new Latham site, reducing the need for generators," Mr Ashworth said.
"This is a great example of the level of collaboration between CBH and Western Power."
Located in the Shire of Perenjori, the Latham site had its best harvest in 2005-06, receiving 46,814t of wheat.
Last week CBH also announced it had made history with a record outturn of 20mt.
The record was broken in the second week of August when a shipment of wheat was loaded onto the ship MV African Lark at the Kwinana Grain Terminal.
With another month to go until the end of the FY23 shipping period, CBH chief operating officer Mick Daw estimated there could be another 1.5mt "at least" on top of the broken record.
The Esperance and Kwinana ports have broken their previous records, with Albany also expected to pass its record by the end of the period.
The record amount of outturn is from a combination of rail and an increased number of road contractors.
CBH took to its social media last week to celebrate the milestone, stating it had "made history".
"This incredible milestone is a testament to the hard work of the CBH team, transporters and contractors who helped make this happen, safely," the co-operative said.
"Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved."
