Stem rot resistance genes discovered for canola

August 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Dr Toby Newman working with model plant species Arabidopsis thaliana. Photo by CCDM.
Australian researchers have discovered three genes associated with resistance to sclerotinia stem rot, marking a major step towards developing improved disease-resistant canola varieties for growers.

