Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Eastern Wheatbelt crops are holding on after rain

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moorine Rock farmer Brad Auld received much-needed rain in August, which completely transformed his chickpea paddocks.
Moorine Rock farmer Brad Auld received much-needed rain in August, which completely transformed his chickpea paddocks.

Everything had changed in the far eastern Wheatbelt after farmers received much needed rainfall two weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.