Everything had changed in the far eastern Wheatbelt after farmers received much needed rainfall two weeks ago.
Driving towards Southern Cross and looking out the window, paddocks next to each other looked to be of completely different quality.
Farm Weekly climbed inside Merredin Rural Supplies agronomist David Keamy's Ford Ranger to see how farmers were faring on the edge of the Wheatbelt.
While patchy, overall the region was just holding on and a few farmers seemed relatively confident that they could achieve close to an average yield.
In the second week of August, the Merredin area recorded much-needed rain - receiving its first double-digit rainfall figure since the start of June.
"That's how desperate it was getting," Mr Keamy said.
"It absolutely changed everything."
The area had a good opening in late March which helped with the subsoil moisture.
It was very easy to tell which crops had been sown early into this moisture and which had waited.
Crops that were sown later had roots that were nowhere near the moisture.
Near the North Bodallin area, Mr Keamy passed a crop which was still at three-leaf stage and admitted it had no chance at all.
"We've got some beautiful crop around, but there's some ordinary crop between it," Mr Keamy said.
Given the amount of rain the area had received, Mr Keamy was impressed by how the crops were looking.
"To see the crops from the amount of water we've had - we are bloody good farmers," Mr Keamy said.
He said the beginning of August brought a "beautiful wet rain" that was gentle and lasted for hours.
Whether this season turns out to be average will largely depend on the temperature next month and how much rain the eastern Wheatbelt received.
"It'll all depend on September, it's not often we get much in October," Mr Keamy said.
"Sometimes you can get a tropical cyclone or storm in October, but September temperatures will be a big one."
Mr Keamy has been involved in agriculture for most of his life and thoroughly enjoys being an agronomist in the Merredin area.
"I love it, I love being my own boss and driving around to talk to nice people," Mr Keamy said.
Every year and season is different, with new weeds and diseases popping up on the scene, so Mr Keamy never gets bored.
He said being an agronomist was "second nature" to him, joking he had been around for almost 100 years.
It was evident when he interacted with clients - he was not only knowledgeable, but it seemed his clients were life-long friends.
At each stop, he brought a snack from the bakery.
Mr Keamy knew every farmer's favourite treat - some farmers received carrot cake, while others liked chicken and avocado rolls.
He remembers it all.
It was this personal touch, and his caring nature, that made Mr Keamy so easy to talk to.
Because he had been in the business for so long, he knew a lot about the older generation herbicides that many young agronomists don't know about.
To be a good agronomist, there is a lot more to learn than what they teach you in university.
Things had changed a lot since Mr Keamy had first started in agriculture.
One of his favourite changes is that women are becoming a lot more involved on the farm.
"Wives don't get recognised as much, but they are doing more and more," Mr Keamy said.
With Mr Keamy, Farm Weekly visited farmers in Moorine Rock, South Bodallin, Dulyalbin and Burracoppin.
Each farm looked different to the next, and these sections of the far eastern Wheatbelt were incredibly varied.
Driving onto Kelvin and Lara Kent's South Bodallin farm, one of the first things to notice was their pet emu.
With emus being a pest in the area, the Kents have accepted that this particular emu enjoys living on their farm.
Mr Keamy jokingly found the emu a pain.
"It's like a virus, it just appears," he said.
Mr Keamy said second-generation farmer Mr Kent was one of the neatest farmers he had seen, and he ran the farm with great precision.
When Farm Weekly arrived on the farm, there were cement trucks pouring the pad of a new custom made Auspan shed.
The shed would become the Kents' new chemical shed, and was an impressive build.
Looking at the their crops, the main question on Mr Kent's mind was whether he should spray for ryegrass in the canola field that hasn't fully flowered.
Mr Keamy said before the rain, and if the crops were dry, he would have said no.
However, Mr Keamy said a spray would only drop a couple of flowers, so the pair decided on a spray.
The Kents had planted Emu canola on the majority of the farm after a few days of good weather and "away it went".
Mr Kent said the season was "just there" and the farm was living "day-by-day".
The farm missed out on most of the rain that came through the Merredin area a couple of weeks ago.
Lara Kent is very involved in the farm and enjoys helping her husband run the enterprise.
Having grown up on a farm, she has always helped out and been involved.
During harvest time, you can usually find her driving the chaser bin.
Last season, she joked Mr Kent made the mistake of letting her drive the header, which she really enjoyed.
After that, she decided she would rather drive the header than the chaser bin.
However, since then the Kents have bought a new header with a wider front, upgrading their 45 foot and 40ft headers for two 60ft headers.
One of the 60ft headers was purchased for last season, and the other for this season coming.
"The goal was to get them the same size, it was a bit hard using two different sizes," Ms Kent said.
"So we've got two big ones, we ran a trial and are impressed with it."
Ms Kent decided the 60ft front was too wide and she would rather drive the chaser bin.
The pair laughed and said the header position was secure for now.
It would be interesting to see how the farm ran this year with the two fronts, and they are optimistic they would be able to cover a lot more hectares.
Ms Kent remembers taking her children along when they were babies whenever she had to do farm work.
"I would go and do sheep work and bring the kids along in a laundry basket on the floor of the ute," Ms Kent said.
"They were quite happy."
When the kids were younger, Ms Kent would drive the chaser bin during school hours, but as the years have gone on she's slowly transitioned to full-time hours.
She said it was a struggle to be working so many hours on the farm and also keep up with running the household.
Last year the family trialled ordering Lite'n'Easy for quick, defrostable meals during harvest.
"It's hard to try and cook for everyone and still do the full days," Ms Kent said.
Around the farm table the pair reminisced over a sweltering 43 degree day two seasons ago, when Ms Kent was harvesting without an airconditioner.
"I nearly quit, but I kept going," Ms Kent said.
There was a breakdown on the other header which Mr Kent was working to fix, so Ms Kent had no chance of getting her airconditioner fixed that day.
The airconditioner seemed to work when the temperature cooled down, but when it passed a certain temperature it would break down.
She drenched herself in water and then kept going.
"Of course, when you close the doors and you're in that enclosed cab with hot air blowing out it's not good at all," Ms Kent said.
"So I'd set up alongside the header on a nice run and I'd open the door and hope that it wasn't going to smash to pieces.
"That was doable."
Their daughter was interested in farming, and they were hoping she might be interested in taking over when she gets older, but there was still a long time before that happened.
This year, her brother had "roped" Ms Kent in to help at shearing, so she was spending a lot of time on her brother's farm too.
The Kents said they usually harvested into January and it was a luxury if they were finished before Christmas - which has only happened a couple of times.
They were hoping it may be different this year with the new headers.
Tim and Jo Pope farm 5500 hectares at Dulyalbin, south of Moorine Rock, which is 50:50 Merino sheep and cropping.
Ms Pope's grandfather Henry Sherar cleared the original block in 1929 and the Dulyalbin farm has been in the family for three generations.
The farm has received between 150 millimetres and 200mm of rain so far this year.
The rainfall average for the Dulyalbin area is about 231mm to the end of August.
This year the Popes have planted Jurien lupins, Yallara oats, Scepter and Ninja wheat, and Spartacus barley.
The lupins and oats were sown in early April on the back of a 60mm rain event in late March on a portion of the farm, with the rest of the cereals sown in May and early June.
With 6mm of rain for May, most of the cereals were sown into dry topsoil and didn't germinate until the early June rain.
Although looking healthy, the later start and run of frosts in June/July slowed growth, meaning the crops still have a long way to go to finish.
With some 30oc days late in August the yield potential is slipping.
Last year two days into harvest, a massive hail storm went through the middle of the farm.
The Popes said they had never seen anything like it and the large hail damaged a significant area of their crops.
Even with the hail, last year was the farm's best wheat average yield.
"It was disappointing to be harvesting and seeing so much grain on the ground," Mr Pope said.
However, the sheep side of the business has benefited from the hail this season.
The 60mm rain event in March germinated a large amount of self sown crop for sheep feed and filled some dams.
The Popes did their main shearing in July and have managed to sell the sheep they were planning to sell.
With the Federal government's proposed ban on live sheep exports by sea, the Popes are concerned about the future of the livestock industry in Western Australia.
It's been a couple of years since they have sold directly to live export buyers, with their current operation focusing on turning off wether lambs before summer.
"It has still affected us as the buyers of the lambs are uncertain of the markets available to on sell them," he said.
"The price has come off a fair bit from last year and all sheep were harder to move."
The Popes have decided to maintain their breeding numbers for the moment and wait to see how things play out in the live export industry.
If the government goes ahead with its ban they will seriously consider reducing numbers or going out of sheep.
"Hopefully both the Federal and State governments will wake up to the fact that food producing export industries are important to feed the world," he said.
"These industries are also the backbone of country towns and the governments should be encouraging rural populations to grow."
When Mr Pope began farming in 1990, he joined one of three hockey sides in Merredin.
Over the years that dropped to one side but in the past few years Merredin is now supporting two hockey clubs.
After 30-something-years playing for Merredin, Mr Pope still enjoys getting off the farm for a break and having a game.
Canola crops were looking beautiful on Jeremy (Jezza) Dean's Burracoppin farm, coming up to about Mr Dean's waist.
It had been a few weeks since Mr Dean had visited these particular paddocks and he was met with a pleasant surprise when he saw the canola had shot up by so much.
"I'm very impressed," Mr Dean said.
"I came here yesterday and I couldn't believe how much it's grown."
He had received about 170mm this year for his 44Y30 Pioneer canola and considered himself very lucky for the amount of rain.
The 44Y30 canola is a shorter variety than the 30 Mr Dean grew last year.
Mr Dean was hoping that with a bit more rain at the end of August or start of September that he would get a 1.5 tonne yield.
"I'm praying and hoping," Mr Dean said.
Farmers in the area began to put their "toe in the water" and began to grow canola about 10 years ago, according to Mr Keamy.
"The essence was, the canola price had a four in front of it, so let's bloody do it," Mr Keamy said.
With wheat prices at the time about the $300 mark, growing canola was a better option.
The exercise has proven quite successful for a lot of growers in the eastern Wheatbelt.
"Even though the scientists tell you that it doesn't do anything like fumigate the soil, wheat after canola is pretty good," Mr Keamy said.
Mr Dean was worried about some aphids on a small section of his canola.
Mr Keamy wasn't too concerned, as he said aphids usually impact a small area around the edges of the paddock.
"It's too late now for them to transmit any disease because it's flowering, so it's more the fact now that they will also bring more predators," Mr Keamy said.
"And when you spray, you'll kill the predators."
Moorine Rock farmer Brad Auld received much-needed rain in August, which completely transformed his chickpea paddocks.
He was one of the few farmers in the area that grew chickpeas, but he believed it was worth it for the nitrogen they brought into the soil.
At the end of July, Mr Keamy said the chickpeas were looking yellowed, but had transformed after recent rain.
"It's amazing what a little bit of rain does, the chickpeas have come good," Mr Keamy said.
They weren't a "$1 million crop" instead worth between $250-$300 a tonne, but they were a great solution to Mr Auld's ryegrass problem.
He was able to spray different herbicides on the chickpeas to get rid of the ryegrass.
The chickpea paddocks were planned to be sown to wheat next year.
Back in the car, Mr Keamy drove to a paddock to check on the chickpeas, which had experienced frost twice so far this season.
Each frost, the plants had lost their flowers, but seemed to still be growing OK.
"They are coming back with a vengeance," Mr Keamy said.
The 7000ha farm had received more than 16mm of rain in the second week of August.
"The season is looking OK, another rain would obviously be better," Mr Auld said.
A second-generation farmer, Mr Auld crops but also runs sheep on the farm.
He was a little concerned about the current sheep market and low rainfall reducing feed.
"We're selling off a lot of sheep too, obviously because of the price of the sheep," Mr Auld said.
"There's no short-term gain, so we are just offloading anything that we don't want.
"We'll dim it down and just keep a good basic number."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.