THE Nationals WA will not support the constitutional amendment that has been proposed by the Federal Labor government for the 2023 Voice referendum.
At the party's Annual State Conference in the Swan Valley last Saturday, leader Shane Love said they considered the upcoming referendum but decided the risk to the constitution was too great and there were too many unanswered questions.
"The National Party of Australia does not trust the Labor Party to get this right," Mr Love said.
"The conversation of our membership today on both sides held one thing at its core - there must be improved outcomes for indigenous Australians.
"There is a diversity of views as to the efficacy of the Voice proposal to actually achieve this.
"As the party of common sense, The Nationals WA's decision is based on our commitment to responsible governance and our unwavering belief in listening to the people in our communities."
The decision follows the 2019 State Conference where the party voted in support of the intent of the Uluru Statement of the Heart.
Mr Love said the Labor Party let down the people of Western Australia by not being transparent and forthright from the very beginning.
"If this were a question of constitutional recognition, it would have overwhelming support from National Party members right across Australia, unfortunately, the Labor Party has chosen to hold the country to ransom," he said.
"Labor failed from the outset to provide a clear plan on how their 'voice' would be implemented and instead, resorted to their hollow rhetoric - they haven't even been able to set a date.
"Western Australians are once bitten and twice shy after trusting WA Labor to establish a system to protect Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH), which ultimately sidelined serious concerns from community and industry."
Mr Love said WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti mishandled the ACH Act rollout so severely it has eroded any public trust in the Labor Party's ability to listen to the people and implement a policy with meaningful change.
"The failure of the voice will lay at the feet of the arrogant Labor Party, devoid of any common sense," he said.
