The Nationals WA say no to constitutional change

August 31 2023 - 9:00am
The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said his party doesnt trust the Federal government to get the constitutional changes right.
THE Nationals WA will not support the constitutional amendment that has been proposed by the Federal Labor government for the 2023 Voice referendum.

