This month's Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last Friday, welcomed stronger buyer support from a large buying gallery and in turn a positive result for all involved.
The line-up of just over 1300 head of quality local and pastoral cattle was met by strong support from live export throughout the sale, along with strong interest from graziers, lotfeeders and buyers from Albany through to the Central Midlands and Mid West regions.
The sale was also interfaced on the AuctionsPlus platform, which saw more action from prospective buyers this month, with 835 catalogue views seeing 68 people logged into the sale.
Local cattle values topped at $1475 and 410 cents per kilogram in the local heifer offering, while the local steer line-up reached $1269 and 372c/kg.
The pastoral offering topped at $922 and 282c/kg in the steer section, while pastoral heifers reached $690 and 250c/kg.
A line-up of cows was also on offer and sold to $697 and 172c/kg top.
The pen that achieved the sale's equal $1475 top price was a pen of 19 Angus heifers weighing 380kg, offered by BA Nangetty Enterprises, Mingenew.
The pen was snapped up by Nutrien Livestock pastoral and Midlands representative Roger Leeds, on behalf of an Avon Valley grazier at 388c/kg.
Mr Leeds secured two more pens for the Avon Valley grazier from the BA Nangetty Enterprises offering, firstly paying $1433 for 18 Angus heifers weighing 362kg at 396c/kg and a second pen of five Angus heifers weighing 320kg, knocked down at 340c/kg and $1088, respectively.
LS & MJ Shepherd, Narrogin, also purchased three lines of heifers from the Mingenew vendor, paying the sale's equal top price of $1475 for 15 Angus heifers weighing 417kg at 354c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock agent and sale co-ordinator Simon Green purchased two pens of BA Nangetty Enterprises Angus heifers for a Wheatbelt grazier.
Mr Green paid the sale's highest cents per kilo price of 410c/kg for a pen of 17 heifers weighing 340kg for $1398, and bid to 324c/kg for 11 heifers weighing 407kg at $1319, respectively.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey secured a total of 10 pens for an Albany grazier, paying 270c/kg and $896 for seven Angus heifers weighing 332kg, from BA Nangetty Enterprises.
Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) secured 16 lines in the local heifer offering and bid to 278c/kg and $1045 for 12 Angus heifers weighing 376kg from Magnum Ag, Gingin.
Local steers were also well received, with the $1269 best -priced pen of six Angus steers from Brookwood Grazing, Toodyay, weighing 438kg paid by Harvey Beef buyer Adele Martin at 290c/kg.
Ms Martin purchased an additional five pens in the local steer offering, which also included a line of 12 Angus steers at 272c/kg from LW Bookham & Co, Wyalkatchem, weighing 450kg for $1123.
LSS also purchased five pens from the Bookham family, to a top of $1201 and 282c/kg for 11 Murray Grey cross steers weighing 426kg, and continued to dominate the buyer panel for the local steer offering, purchasing 15 pens in total.
Elders Midland livestock agent Geoff Shipp secured the top 372c/kg pen, made up of six Angus steers for one of his clients, purchased from F & GD Bonomi, Chittering, weighing 290kg at $1078.
Mr Shipp purchased a second pen for his client, made up of six Angus steers weighing 288kg from MJ & PA Julian, Chittering, for 358c/kg and $1030.
Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, snapped up the last two pens of five, and four Charolais cross steers in the local line-up, offered by GE Roberts, Irwin, weighing 312kg and 328kg, for 346c/kg and $1082, and 270c/kg and $886, respectively.
Next it was onto the pastoral steers with Nutrien Livestock pastoral agent Daniel Wood purchasing four pens from Bonney Downs station, Marble Bar, for a Wheatbelt client.
Mr Wood secured the top-priced $922 pen of 18 Droughtmaster steers weighing 332kg, when he bid to 278c/kg, and took out the top cents per kilogram price of 282c/kg for 37 Droughtmaster steers weighing 317kg, for $895, all offered by Bonney Downs station.
Graham Brown was another prominent buyer in the pastoral steer run, purchasing five pens of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross steers on behalf of a Wheatbelt grazier.
Included in his purchases was a pen of four Droughtmaster cross steers averaging 351kg for $878 at 250c/kg from RP & RM Davies, Upper Gascoyne.
In the pastoral heifer line-up, a pen of four Droughtmaster heifers weighing 276kg from Ethel Creek station, Newman, took out the section's top price double for $690 at 250c/kg, which were bought via AuctionsPlus.
Also a fan of the Ethel Creek station cattle was LSS, which secured five pens to a top of $498 at 206c/kg for five Droughtmaster cross heifers weighing 242kg.
LSS also acquired an additional 11 pens from the pastoral heifer offering, with nine of those pens purchased from Mardathuna Pastoral Company, Carnarvon, bidding 198c/kg for three Droughtmaster cross heifers weighing 298kg for $590.
Four pens of Droughtmaster cross heifers were picked up by Graham Brown, and he paid a top of $457 and 170c/kg for eight Droughtmaster cross heifers weighing 269kg from Mardathuna Pastoral Company.
Two lines of Mardathuna Pastoral Company heifers were knocked down to 228c/kg for five 262kg Droughtmaster cross heifers, when International Livestock Exports paid $598.
A line-up of Mardathuna Pastoral cows made up the entirety of the cow sale section.
Two buyers shared the purchasing load with Nutrien Livestock Gnowangerup agent Darren Robertson securing eight pens on behalf of a Great Southern grazier.
Mr Robertson paid the top price double of $697 and 172c/kg for 11 Droughtmaster cross cows weighing 405kg, followed closely by a pen of 18 Hereford cross cows for $635, weighing 397kg when he bid to 160c/kg.
A Wheatbelt feedlot purchased five pens via AuctionsPlus, and it paid to a top of $429 and 124c/kg for eight Droughtmaster cross cows weighing 346kg.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Dandaragan agent Brad Keevers said there was strong buyer support at this month's sale.
"There was a good line-up of local steers and heifers, with heavyweights fairly equal to previous markets," Mr Keevers said.
"There were better quality steers in the 350-400kg weight bracket, which sold stronger."
Mr Keevers said the local lightweight steers were equal to the previous sale, and were a bit harder to quit due to the season.
"There was also a quality line-up of pastoral steers, which were fully firm to the previous sale," he said.
"Following the steers, the local heifers started off strong with a pen of Angus heifers purchased by breeders and were well above recent local sales, which was really positive.
"Moving through to the Murray Grey and Speckle Park breeds, they were about 20c/kg stronger than recent sales, even into lightweights because there was great support from live export."
Mr Keevers said the pastoral heifers that were pregnancy tested empty (PTE) were 20c/kg better than recent sales, with good competition from live export.
"The lightweight pastoral heifers of good quality sold 20-30c/kg better, once again met by online competition, while the plainer types of pastoral heifers were hard to quit," he said.
"We finished off with a large line of Mardathuna Pastoral Company cows that had been run with Droughtmaster bulls which met strong grazier competition from the Great Southern, and sold fully firm to last week's sale.
"The cows sold slightly dearer due to online support too."
